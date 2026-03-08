Secret connection to Maya, predator or drug boss: Wild theories on Emmerdale’s Dr Todd

Emmerdale viewers are becoming increasingly convinced there is more going on than simple workplace bullying with Dr Todd and her protege Jacob Sugden.

The storyline has already seen Jacob pushed to the brink by his mentor’s harsh treatment. But many fans now think the situation could hide a much bigger twist.

In fact, theories about Dr Todd’s real motives are coming thick and fast, with some viewers convinced she’s hiding a shocking secret identity.

We won't lie, a few of the fan predictions would certainly make things very interesting indeed…

Dr Todd is winning many fans (Credit: ITV)

Who is Dr Todd in Emmerdale?

Dr Todd first began mentoring Jacob in January 2025 and initially she came across as a firm but fair boss.

She could be tough on him, but she also showed compassion during difficult moments, including when Leyla died while Jacob was on shift.

However, since her return things appear to have changed. Dr Todd has been singling Jacob out, criticising him repeatedly and putting him under intense pressure.

She has also placed him on her mentor programme. That means extra work and even more time spent under her watchful eye.

To make matters worse for Jacob, Todd is friends with Manpreet and has started appearing in the village too, meaning he can’t escape her.

The soap has already confirmed the storyline focuses on workplace bullying, with Todd continuing to find fault with Jacob and pushing him to the edge.

Theories on who Dr Todd really is in Emmerdale

Workplace bullying is disturbing enough. But many viewers are convinced the story will reveal something bigger.

Jacob is finding Dr Todd hard work (Credit: ITV)

1. Is Dr Todd after Jacob sexually?

Some viewers believe they have spotted similarities between Todd and Maya Stepney, who groomed Jacob when he was just 15.

“His boss is harder on him than on the other student,” commented one fan on social media. “I’m getting Maya vibes. He’s obviously older now, but to me he’s still young.”

“Another Maya situation, in terms of Jacob going with much older women I mean,” added another.

A further commenter said: “What’s going on with Jacob’s boss… She seems to be another Maya type.”

Maya lost everything after grooming Jacob (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

2. Maya’s sister?

Others think she may not be interested in Jacob herself, but could be connected to Maya in another way.

“She could be related to Maya and is getting her revenge for her, probably her sister?” someone suggested.

“Bet she’s Maya’s sister,” another viewer added.

A third wrote: “I reckon that woman knows Maya and she’s sniffing around Jakey to get him hooked in again.”

“Maya’s sister here for revenge,” a fourth agreed.

Dr Todd in charge? (Credit: ITV)

3. Ray and Celia’s boss?

Human traffickers and drug dealers Ray Walters and Celia Daniels might be gone, but some viewers are convinced there is still a mysterious figure pulling the strings.

Now, some fans are pointing the finger at Dr Todd.

“I bet she’s the big boss of Ray and Celia,” commented several people on our Facebook thread.

Another viewer added: “I bet she is the secret one in the village head of Celia and Ray.”

One fan even suggested a family link to Ray. “I think she may have something to do with Ray, maybe his mother, coming back for revenge?”

Another commenter also pointed to Todd’s taste for expensive cars and whiskey. “She likes expensive cars eh? Could the cars be the sign of drug money?”

Mary Goskirk hasn’t had a love interest for a while (Credit: ITV)

4. A new love for Mary?

Not all the theories are quite so dark though. Some fans think Dr Todd could end up bringing a little happiness to one Emmerdale resident.

A few viewers have suggested she might become a new love interest for Mary Goskirk.

Mary has not had much luck when it comes to romance after previously being scammed by Faye, a woman she met on a dating app.

Could Dr Todd end up being the person who finally helps Mary move on and find love again?

