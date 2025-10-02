Emmerdale reveals how Celia and Ray are connected

Emmerdale has confirmed a surprising family twist involving Celia Daniels and Ray Walters, revealing that the two characters are related. And they’re not just related – they’re about as close as family can be: they’re mum and son!

The revelation adds a new layer to both storylines and raises questions about how their connection will affect life in the village moving forward.

Celia warned April not to cross her (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Farmer Celia runs a drug operation

We discovered tonight (Thursday October 2) that April’s drug dealing is actually for Celia, not Ray. Celia is Ray’s boss!

April had accidentally dropped some of the pills she was meant to sell at home. Mistaking them for sweeties her brother, Leo, had eaten them. After suffering a seizure he was rushed to hospital and was fighting for his life.

Guilty April was ready to confess all. But when Ray found out he called Celia who turned up at the hospital. She cornered April and encouraged her not to cross the dangerous people who had her dealing drugs. And when that didn’t work, she turned round and violently slapped April.

Celia called her an “ungrateful little wretch”. She then added: “You lost Ray thousands of pounds, and this is how you repay him?”

Celia then revealed that she is Ray’s boss. She threatened April and her family and insisted April lie to the police. April did as she was told.

Later, another bombshell was dropped when Ray called Celia ‘Mum’. Celia reduced him to a quivering wreck as she called him “a useless, pathetic, weak little man” for allowing April to humiliate him.

Celia is evil (Credit: ITV)

So just who is Celia in Emmerdale?

Ray is clearly terrified of his mum, but we don’t know how that came about. Has she always been this scary? Has Ray been groomed like he is now doing to Dylan and April.

When Celia first arrived we were told she had a repuation and wasn’t someone to be messed with. She proved that with her reaction to Paddy’s dog attack.

At the time, actress Jaye Griffiths, who plays her said: “Without giving the game away she is very different to anyone I have played before. I can’t wait to really get into the heart of her storyline.”

‘Different’ is one way of putting it!

Producer Laura Shaw also added: “We are absolutely delighted to have Jaye Griffiths joining us to play the role of Celia. Having recently taken over a nearby farm, not much is known about mysterious Celia’s past before arriving on the outskirts of the village.

“While Celia has a tough edge with an air of respectability, the audience, and our villagers, will soon start to see what this woman is truly capable of.”

We can see what she’s capable of – and we’re terrified!

Ray is scared of his mum (Credit: ITV)

More drama to come as April is ‘trapped’

Jaye has now revealed a little more about what’s to come – and it’s not good.

“At last the audience have seen the familial link between her and Ray and the fact she is the mastermind behind it all,” Jaye said.

“There is lots more drama to come but I feel that the context of the whole operation is now apparent and so the audience will now be fearing how trapped these kids are as it’s very clear Celia and Ray are not beginners at this.”

