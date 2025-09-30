Emmerdale spoilers: Charity plans an abortion, Ray swoops in to save April and Gabby worries over Vinny’s ‘new man’

Emmerdale spoilers for next week have revealed that the Dales are gearing up for another week of shocks and secrets as Charity finally learns the truth about her DNA test results.

Elsewhere in the village, Ray steps in with a surprising offer of support for April, while Gabby can’t shake the feeling that something isn’t quite right with Vinny.

With revelations, new alliances, and growing suspicions, it’s set to be a week packed with drama for the Dales. Here’s what Emmerdale spoilers have to tell us is in store.

1. Charity gets the DNA test results

Charity is under pressure from Ross so she chases up the DNA test results. But she is extremely guilty when she sees how excited Sarah and Jacob are. Then when Mack plans a surprise romantic date, she feels even worse.

Charity soon admits to Chas the baby is Ross’. Chas encourages her to tell Sarah sooner rather than later, but Charity can’t face admitting the truth to anyone else.

Instead, she books a termination. So, when Sarah is excited that a scan is coming up, Charity is concerned.

After crying in her car, Charity is heartbroken when Sarah gives her a memory box that she and Jacob have been making for the baby.

She struggles when Sarah suggests she writes her own letter to the baby – but has Charity gone through with the termination?

2. Ray rescues April – but Bob saves the day in Emmerdale spoilers

Having almost killed Leo, Rhona still hasn’t forgiven April. And it seems even April is struggling living at home. They discuss April’s living arrangements but Marlon is worried it will isolate his daughter.

April tells her family that she can stay with ‘friends’ to please Rhona. And when Ray offers her a room, she accepts. Marlon tries to get her to reconsider leaving, but it seems that her mind is made up.

However, when Bob sees her with her packed bag, he refuses to let her stay with friends. April is relieved to not have to live with Ray – which leaves Ray annoyed.

3. Celia supports Rhona

When Celia overhears Rhona and Moira discuss the situation with April, she inserts herself into the conversation. She tells Rhona she did the right thing. It makes Rhona feel justified and pushes April away even more. But what is Celia’s game?

4. Gabby’s fears for her marriage grow as Vinny turns to Lewis in Emmerdale spoilers

Gabby finds herself turning to Charles for support and brings him home to do some marriage counselling with Vinny.

Vinny begins to open up and Charles makes them see they do care about each other, leaving them hopeful for the future.

However, despite appearing normal in public, Lewis can see straight through Vinny.

The pair begin chatting and Gabby is suspicious and shocked when she walks in on them looking close. What has she interrupted?

5. Nicola and Jimmy move in with Laurel!

Jimmy floods their house, leaving the King family with no other option than to move in with Laurel.

Soon, Jimmy heads to the pirate ship for some peace and quiet.

But things escalate even further when the police show up in the village. Why are they there?

7. Liam waits for his results

Chas realises she has been too preoccupied with Charity’s baby news that she hasn’t been there for Liam.

The doctor is clearly struggling being a patient, and is nervous about his upcoming results. Will he be okay?

8. Have Kammy and Belle moved too fast?

Enjoying their time together, Kammy and Belle decide to take their relationship to the next stage.

But have they acted too quickly?

9. Celia accepts Bob’s apology in Emmerdale spoilers

Celia accepts Bob’s apology for what he had said to her. And he is delighted when she offers to buy him a coffee.

