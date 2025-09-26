Is John coming back to Emmerdale? All the latest rumours and predictions

Fans of Emmerdale have been buzzing with speculation about a comeback ever since John Sugden made a not-so-dramatic exit from the village this week.

Whispers of a possible return have only grown louder, with social media threads and fan forums brimming with theories about when — and how — he might return.

Could a surprise appearance be just around the corner, or will viewers have to wait for a major storyline twist? Here’s a look at the most talked-about clues and fan predictions surrounding John’s potential Emmerdale comeback.

It’s been building for a whole year, but John Sugden was finally caught out for his crimes. And then he just disappeared with very little drama.

After holding Mack hostage and dragging Aaron off a gorge, John was finally exposed. But he managed to escape the hospital and go on the run. He was lurking around the village before he headed to see Caleb. John then blackmailed Mr Miligan into getting him out of the country.

While Cain tried to stop him, in the end Caleb was successful and in return, John told him where Anthony’s body is buried.

But getting away with it is not true to Soapland, so we know he has to be back. The questions are when and how?

1. John to go back to Emmerdale when Robert and Aaron reunite

He’s already gone to extreme lengths to make sure Robron were not reunited, but now he’s no longer on the scene, surely it’s inevitable? One theory is that John will be back in Emmerdale as soon as Robert and Aaron get back together.

John’s obsessed with Aaron and obsessed with turning everyone against Robert. So could he really let them get their happy ever after?

Taking to social media, one fan theorised: “So John’s going to be keeping tabs on the village and will return as soon as he hears Robron have gotten back together.”

2. A Christmas Day comeback

Another huge theory is that he will make his unwanted return on Christmas Day.

Every year, something always happens at Christmas. It’s very rare we get a quiet festive season in the Dales. So why not let John ruin they joy for everyone?

For a while, a lot of fans predicted the storyline would run until Christmas anyway, they all just imagined John would still be on our screens.

So, perhaps one final Christmas showdown is really coming…

If not Christmas, how about New Year? (Credit: ITV)

3. Ringing in 2026?

If not Christmas then it could always be New Year. If John wanted to come back and be with Aaron, with the way his mind works he could think returning to Emmerdale at the beginning of a new year may actually mean a clean slate.

Of course, it won’t go down in his favour as let’s face it, the second he returns to Emmerdale, he will have a LOT of people after him.

One fan wrote: “I actually think it will be New Year. Either on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. He will be back.”

The Rovers Return meets the Woolpack in soap crossover episode (Credit: ITV)

4. The Coronation Street crossover episode

Now, this one would be a bit harder as actor Oliver Farnworth has already appeared in Coronation Street. Actually, his storyline was quite similar to the one in Emmerdale – the roles were just flipped.

But we know it’s been teased that a lot of storylines are leading up to huge cross-over episode that will mark the start of ITV’s soap power-hour. So, perhaps John’s return will be a cause for destruction in both soaps.

A viewer penned: “Not sure how, but I think John will be back in the cross-over episode.”

Will Cain get his revenge sooner rather than later? (Credit: ITV)

5. Soon… Very soon

Of course, there is always a chance that John will actually appear on our screens much sooner.

Maybe he has gone to France and realised he’s not finished in Emmerdale and so he returns. Or maybe Cain actually went in search for him and is successful.

“I just have a feeling that John will be back sooner rather than later. They’re making us think he’s gone for a while, but he won’t be” a fan wrote online.

Fans were desperate for the storyline to come to an end. And even though it technically has for now – they won’t be happy until the door for a return has been shut permanently.