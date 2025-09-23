Deadly danger for Leo in Emmerdale spoilers as April slips up, Robert’s mystery man arrives and Gabby catches Vinny in court

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal more high drama across the village as April’s costly mistake leaves young Leo’s life hanging in the balance.

Meanwhile Robert’s mysterious new acquaintance is unmasked. But what does this mean for him and Aaron?

Elsewhere, Vinny faces a tense day in court, setting the stage for one of the soap’s most dramatic weeks yet.

1. Robert has a mystery man in Emmerdale spoilers

After receiving a mystery text, a man appears in the village, asking for directions. And he is led straight to Robert’s house.

Robert is completely shocked to see him. And once he knows nobody is watching, he allows him inside.

When inside, it becomes clear that the mystery man is someone Robert knows from prison. But what exactly is he doing in the village?

When Victoria arrives home and spots Robert and the man holding hands, she is confused because it isn’t Aaron.

Robert knows he has to tell Victoria what’s going on. But what is the truth?

2. April puts Leo’s life on the line

April continues to hide her double life from her family. But when Dylan catches her selling drugs outside a university, he is stunned.

He begs Ray to let April go, but once again Ray turns on the emotional blackmail about his big bosses. So, in the end, Dylan agrees to let April keep working.

But when she’s babysitting Leo, April abandons him to meet up with Ray. On her way she drops pills from her bag….

When she returns home she finds Leo being loaded into the back of an ambulance. Realising what’s happening, April is terrified.

Social services and the police are contacted, leading to Rhona immediately suspecting April’s involvement. And April considers confessing.

But just as she goes to tell them, she spots the police and leaves in a hurry.

Ray overhears April telling Dylan she wants to tell the truth. But will he change her mind?

3. Vinny confronted by Gabby in court in Emmerdale spoilers

Horrified Vinny panics when he finds out Gabby is being called as a witness for the defence. He lies to her over what the case is about and eventually he decides he can’t testify.

Mike soon arrives to intimidate Vinny, who makes a deal: keep Gabby out of it and he will testify and destroy the prosecution’s case.

However, Vinny has a plan – to tell the truth on the stand. So, when Gabby keeps questioning his behaviour, Vinny continues to lie. And Laurel reminds her she has her own secret.

On the stand, Vinny is about to tell the truth about his sexuality, right as Gabby arrives with a challenging stare.

Will he continue?

4. Charity’s behaviour worries Mack

Still feeling guilty, Charity begins to act strange around Sarah. But Mack notices and questions if she’s worried that Sarah is getting too excited. However, Charity very quickly changes the subject.

5. Paddy’s fear of Celia worries Moira in Emmerdale spoilers

Celia frightens Paddy when she makes a cruel joke about his dog attack. But Moira tells her she needs to fix things with him and fast. Soon enough, Celia has made things right.

6. Aaron feels guilty

After everything that has happened with John, Aaron forgets Grace’s birthday. And when he realises, he instantly feels extremely guilty.

