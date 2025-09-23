ITVX drops explosive Emmerdale episode as Cain confronts John Sugden in dramatic gunshot scene

*WARNING this article contains Emmerdale spoilers for the episode airing on Tuesday September 23 that has yet to be broadcast on ITV, but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Emmerdale is set for a dramatic twist as ITVX’s early-release episode reveals a tense gunshot confrontation.

Cain Dingle finally comes face to face with John Sugden, and their clash sets off a chain of events that could have lasting consequences for the whole village.

John tried to flee – but Cain was there to catch him

With John still on the loose, he is desperate to get out of the country. In Monday’s episode (September 22), John blackmailed Caleb into getting him abroad. He threatened to reveal the truth about Anthony’s death if Caleb didn’t help him flee.

Stuck between a rock and a hard place, Caleb seemingly decided to protect his wife. In the early ITVX release, we saw him lying to both Ruby and Jai about what he was up to, with it looking like he really was planning on helping John escape.

He was then seen telling John to get in the back of a van, with the promise that he’d get him out of the country. But Caleb drove to the woods instead.

There, John was both shocked and scared to see Cain appear. Cain took the shotgun from Caleb and led his son’s killer deeper into the woods.

As John pleaded with Cain that he hadn’t meant to kill Nate, Cain continued to point the shotgun at him.

John is on the run after his crimes came to light (Credit: ITV)

A gunshot is fired in Emmerdale early release as John could be dead

John reminded Cain and Caleb that he knew the truth about Anthony’s death – something that could get their whole family into trouble. Viewers will also remember that John is currently the only person who knows the location of Anthony’s body.

During the ITVX early release, John played a trump card on the subject matter… but is he telling the truth?

The brothers bickered over whether to believe John. Cain was sure that John was bluffing. While Caleb didn’t want to take a risk in case John had done what he had claimed he had.

As the episode of Emmerdale came to an end, a gunshot was heard – are John, Cain or Caleb dead?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

