Emmerdale fans question if John Sugden’s storyline has ended as viewers call latest episode ‘anticlimactic’

Emmerdale viewers have been left frustrated after the latest episode seemingly brought John Sugden‘s dramatic storyline to an end with little fanfare.

Following weeks of high-stakes tension, many fans took to social media to label the conclusion “stupid” and “anticlimactic”. And they’re now hoping the soap has one final twist up its sleeve.

So was that really the last we will see of killer John?

Caleb ordered John to help Cain (Credit: ITV)

Caleb acted to save John from Cain in Emmerdale tonight

After Caleb agreed to transport John abroad in exchange for his silence over Anthony, it was revealed he had in fact double-crossed the killer. Instead, Caleb drove John to some woodlands where Cain was waiting with a gun.

At the end of Tuesday night’s episode, the gun was fired. But we didn’t see who was shot. Tonight (Wednesday September 24) it was revealed that the gunshot was a stray into the air.

In order to stop Cain shooting John, Caleb hit him over the head with a shovel and knocked him out. The gun went off, but no one was hit.

Caleb then demanded medic John help an unconscious Cain. John agreed – as long as they went back to their original plan. John also reminded him he had scheduled an email to send to the police about Anthony’s murder if Caleb didn’t get him abroad. He then checked on Cain before they put him in the boot of his car.

John hid in the back of the van as they continued with their plan to head to Rotterdam. Caleb was stopped by Border Patrol, who checked the truck.

An officer got into the back of the van briefly, made a joke about a cuddly dog and then went on his merry way. After that oh-so-thorough check, John breathed a sigh of relief from under a sheet.

John and Caleb hatched their plan (Credit: ITV)

Is that the end of John Sugden in Emmerdale?

Before setting off again, Caleb told John the plan – that once in Rotterdam, Caleb will stop for a coffee and that is when John should make a run for it.

John handed Caleb a piece of paper, detailing the location of Anthony’s body. He also showed Caleb the email to the police on his phone and deleted it. Caleb asked why he had done all that before they have even set off. John responded that trust works both ways.

John then added: “I have made some mistakes, but I am not a bad person.” John asked Caleb to tell Aaron he’ll always love him and to “please tell Cain I didn’t mean for it to happen”.

Speaking of Cain, as the episode drew to a close, he came round. From the boot of the car he managed to break through into the front, where his keys were waiting and he immediately drove off. Will he get to John before they cross the sea or is this the last we’ve seen of John?

Viewers complained about the “sloppy” episode (Credit: ITV)

Fans aren’t happy with the episode – at all

Emmerdale viewers are not amused about how the John storyline has played out. Writing on X, one said: “The ending of John’s storyline is actually so sloppy because why is he not dead, there better be another twist tomorrow night.”

A second fan added: “So after all that John gets away with it. What a stupid anticlimax to tonight’s #Emmerdale.”

“Caleb smacks Cain with the shovel and takes John to Rotterdam, let’s drag this on longer,” a third viewer complained.

A fourth fan called the episode a “farce”, adding: “You have dragged this story of John on for way too long, then don’t give viewers /characters the ending they deserve – bring him to justice!”

Another fan said: “If John does escape a) justice isn’t served b) it will be such an anticlimax to a SL that was dragged out a little too long for me c) how will Aaron get a divorce?”

Other fans have more faith in the story and don’t think the is the last we’ve seen of John, with one writing: “You lot need to have more faith in this show. Because AS IF it’s ending there with John. This whole storyline’s been going on for like a year and you think it’s coming to an end on a random Wednesday?”

