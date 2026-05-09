Inside Vernon Kay and Tess Daly’s shock split as pals reveal all about ‘tearful heart-to-hearts’ – and future of mansion

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay shocked the showbiz world last night (Friday, May 8) by announcing their shock split.

Now, more details have reportedly emerged about the end of their marriage, and what’s going to happen to their mansion…

Tess and Vernon have split (Credit: Splash News)

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay announce shock split

Last night, Vernon and Tess announced that after almost 23 years of marriage, they’ve split.

They shared a joint statement on Instagram, explaining that the split was amicable.

“After much consideration, and with a deep sense of care and respect for one another, we have made the decision to separate amicably,” they said.

“This has not been an easy choice, but it comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire for what is best for both of us. We remain great friends and most importantly, fully committed to our roles as loving and supportive parents, which will always be our priority,” they then continued.

“There are no other parties involved in this decision.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

‘Real’ reason Tess and Vernon have called time on their marriage

Now, speaking to The Sun, a source has shed some light on why the couple called it quits.

The source claimed that their marriage split was simply down to them growing apart. They added that they had become more like “roommates” than a married couple.

The source then claimed that the former couple is “sad” that their marriage has come to a “natural end”, but “happy” for their futures.

“They have had many conversations about this, and tears were shed. It wasn’t a sudden decision, but it’s something they have been quietly navigating together for some time. It was very natural in a way; it’s just one of those things,” the source claimed.

Their split was amicable (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Tears were shed’

The source then continued, saying: “Vernon is a real social butterfly; he loves going to parties with Phoebe and hanging out with her doing things, while Tess is a bit more of a homebody. They are still such great friends, which is why they went on that family holiday together.”

The former couple recently enjoyed a sun-soaked break in the Caribbean. However, despite sharing snaps from their holiday on social media, they failed to share any pictures of each other.

“Amber and Phoebe are Tess and Vernon’s world and their focus is solely on them. They’ll continue to co-parent together and keep making happy memories with their girls.”

The ex-couple will reportedly keep their six-bedroom Buckinghamshire family home while they work out their family plans.

Vernon works five days a week in London, so it is likely he will get a place in the city while they figure things out, a pal of the couple claimed.

ED! has contacted Tess and Vernon’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Tess Daly and Vernon Kay make another major decision hours after marriage split announcement

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