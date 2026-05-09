Dermot O’Leary on life-altering moment with son Kaspar that ‘changed what he wants from life’

Dermot O’Leary once opened up about a life-altering moment with his son, Kaspar, that changed how he lived his life.

The This Morning star, 52, whose show, Dermot’s Taste of Ireland, is on today (Saturday, May 9), made the revelation in an interview back in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dermot O’Leary (@dermotoleary)

Dermot O’Leary welcomes baby Kaspar

Back in June 2020, during the COVID lockdowns, Dermot and his wife, Dee Koppang, welcomed their bundle of joy, Kaspar, into the world.

Dermot shared the news on Instagram at the time.

“Welcome to the world baby Koppang O’Leary. We’re delighted to announce that we’ve had a baby!” he wrote.

“Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble… cats yet to be 100% convinced.

“Lots of love, Dermot & Dee x.”

Three years later, during an interview with The Times, Dermot opened up about how welcoming a baby changed how he lived his life.

Dermot opened up (Credit: Cover Images)

Dermot on the impact of Kaspar’s birth

“Dee’s work means that we’re not always together, but those evenings when we are, we make the most of spending proper time together as a family. I can’t understand those parents who don’t enjoy changing nappies or crawling around on the carpet pretending to be a racing car. Isn’t that the absolute joy of being a parent?” he said.

“Having a child has changed what I want from life and what makes me happy. Do I need another car? The latest gadget? A bit of vintage Van Morrison vinyl? No, forget the material stuff. What I want is to be with the people I love.

“Being a dad puts the world in perspective,” he then said.

Dermot and Dee had a ‘rocky road’ to parenthood (Credit: Cover Images)

Dermot and Dee’s ‘rocky road’ to parenthood

Dermot and Dee have been open about how their journey to parenthood wasn’t easy.

Thanking fans for their support after her pregnancy announcement, Dee said: “Just wanted to say thank you so so much for all the lovely messages about our news… It’s been a rocky road to get here, so I wanted to send lots of love to any of you who are on that journey. Hang on in there. Sending love.”

Dermot also had some words of encouragement to couples struggling to conceive.

“Don’t lose hope. Just keep going, and you’ll find resolution one way or another, whether it’s through adoption or IVF or whatever,” he said.

“Because if you really want to be a parent and you want to bring a kid up in a loving, nurturing and supportive household, then you should do your utmost to do so,” he then continued.

“And I know it’s very easy to say these things, because none of that is science. But there are always ways.”

Read more: Dermot O’Leary’s sad confession about why he ignored ‘massively painful’ health issue

Dermot’s Taste of Ireland airs from 12pm on ITV1 and ITVX today (Saturday, May 9).

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