Dark Dr Todd theory emerges as Emmerdale fans suspect shocking secret identity

Dr Todd in Emmerdale is quickly becoming one of the soap’s most unsettling characters. Her relentless criticism of Jacob Sugden has already pushed him to breaking point. But some viewers are convinced the real story behind her behaviour is even darker.

In fact, fans are now wondering whether the mysterious doctor could be hiding a secret identity that would send shockwaves through the village if it turns out to be true.

Is Todd somehow connected to Ray? (Credit: ITV)

Is Dr Todd in Emmerdale connected to Ray and Celia?

With Dr Todd clearly not in the village to make friends, speculation about her real motives is ramping up among viewers. And two names keep coming up again and again in fan theories: Ray and Celia.

The villainous pair both died earlier in the year when Ray stabbed his mum Celia and Bear later killed Ray. However, some viewers are convinced that storyline is far from over. They believe there could still be a powerful figure pulling the strings behind the scenes.

“I bet she’s the big boss of Ray and Celia,” several people commented on ED!’s Facebook thread. Another viewer agreed: “I bet she is the secret one in the village [who is] head of Celia and Ray.”

Others have taken the theory in a slightly different direction. One fan suggested: “I think she may have something to do with Ray, maybe his mother, coming back for revenge?”

Meanwhile another viewer pointed out Todd’s taste for fast cars and whiskey. “She likes expensive cars eh? Could the cars be the sign of drug money?”

Is Dr Todd hiding something in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Fans sure Dr Todd has more going on

Dr Todd first began mentoring Jacob in January 2025 and initially came across as a firm but fair teacher. She was tough on him when needed, but she also showed compassion during difficult moments.

Recently though that balance seems to have disappeared and Jacob now seems to be firmly in her sights. She frequently singles him out and the constant pressure is starting to take its toll.

Being placed on her mentor programme has only made matters worse. The opportunity means double the workload and far more time spent under Todd’s watchful eye.

The soap has already confirmed the storyline focuses on workplace bullying, with Todd repeatedly criticising Jacob and pushing him to the edge. However, some fans believe there could be another twist in store.

Many have noticed similarities with Jacob’s past ordeal involving teacher Maya Stepney, who groomed him when he was just 15.

“His boss is harder on him than on the other student,” wrote one viewer online. “I’m getting Maya vibes. He’s obviously older now, but to me he’s still young.”

“Another Maya situation, in terms of Jacob going with much older women I mean,” added another.

Someone else suggested: “She could be related to Maya and is getting her revenge for her, probably her sister?”

“Bet she’s Maya’s sister,” another fan predicted.

With Dr Todd’s behaviour becoming more intense by the week, viewers are certain there is more going on than simple workplace bullying. The big question now is what secret she might be hiding and how it could impact Jacob.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

