Ray’s murder has been solved, but the fallout is just beginning in Emmerdale – what happens next

Emmerdale viewers now know the truth after the explosive flashbacks confirmed Bear Wolf killed Ray Walters. But back in the present day, the village is still completely in the dark about what really happened.

With Ray’s body discovered in the back of Jai Sharma’s van, suspicion is swirling and fingers are firmly pointing in his direction. But is Jai about to pay the price for a crime he did not commit?

Here’s where the aftermath leaves everyone now.

Bear didn’t seem to be aware of what he’d done (Credit: ITV)

Ray’s killer revealed in Emmerdale flashbacks

The final chapter of this week’s flashback episodes aired on Thursday January 22, pulling together the threads of a mystery that has dominated the village. Each suspect continued to behave suspiciously, but one by one, their chances to kill Ray slipped away.

Paddy tried to do the right thing and call the police, only for Ray to threaten Eve and force him to back down.

Arthur confronted Ray yet again, rock in hand, but instead of striking, he grabbed Ray’s bag of drugs and ran.

Graham then dragged Ray into the village hall and beat him brutally, but Joe Tate overheard the noise and Graham had to flee before finishing the job.

At Butler’s, Ross was preparing to leave with a gun when April emerged from the barn. She told him everything but made it clear she could not live with herself if Ross became a killer because of her.

A battered Ray then stumbled out of the village hall and crossed paths with Dylan. Furious, he accused Dylan of ruining everything and dragged him into Paddy’s house. When Paddy rushed in with a hammer, Ray overpowered him and began beating him mercilessly.

Then Bear walked in. Alive.

Ray tried to manipulate him, but Bear, seemingly lost in a trance, grabbed Ray, repeatedly saying he “just wants it to stop”. Despite Paddy and Dylan begging him to let go, Bear squeezed until Ray’s life slipped away, repeating the same words.

Ray’s body has to be moved (Credit: ITV)

What happens next in Emmerdale after Bear killed Ray?

Because the episodes were told in flashback, we already know Ray’s body eventually ends up in the back of Jai’s van. On Friday January 23, the grim reality of dealing with a body takes centre stage.

Ray is moved into Jai’s van, but a fatal mistake means Jai unknowingly drives off with the body still inside. That is how the police later make their shocking discovery.

In the present timeline, Paddy and Dylan are still pretending Bear is missing. Police searches are ongoing and the pair are seen heading out every day to look for him too.

But is it genuine concern, or are they keeping up appearances while knowing exactly where Bear is? Has Bear vanished again, or is this all part of a desperate cover-up?

One thing is clear. No one has confessed, and the police have not been told the truth.

Next week, Paddy is summoned for a tense conversation with DS Walsh. He braces himself for the worst, only to be told she wants to speak to Celia about Ray’s murder. With suspicion momentarily shifting away from Bear, Paddy allows himself a flicker of hope and shares the news with Dylan.

But how long can that last?

Walsh approaches a nervous Paddy next week (Credit: ITV)

Who will pay for killing Ray in Emmerdale?

Jai is adamant he will clear his name, but police suspicion remains firmly on him for now.

There is also the very real possibility that the murder could be pinned on Celia, especially as she is dead and unable to defend herself. Ultimately, proving exactly what happened that night may be impossible.

Then there is Moira. Already in serious trouble after being framed by Robert on Joe Tate’s orders, she is linked to Celia through the bodies buried on her land. Anya’s remains are already there, wrapped in Moira’s blanket, and another body is buried alongside her, believed to be Celia’s.

If those graves are uncovered, Moira’s situation becomes even more dangerous. Could Ray’s murder be added to her list of crimes? And if so, would that finally push Paddy into telling the truth?

With Paddy already heading for further mental health struggles, this cover-up could be the thing that breaks him.

