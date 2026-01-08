Emmerdale viewers say this is exactly how Moira should get revenge on Joe Tate

Robert Sugden found himself bang to rights in Emmerdale as Moira Dingle walked in on him attempting to plant evidence to frame her for Celia’s crimes.

The shocking moment has left viewers desperate for Robert to finally come clean. Many are hoping it could be the turning point that brings Joe Tate’s scheming crashing down.

With Joe pulling the strings and Moira’s freedom hanging by a thread, the pressure on Robert has never been higher. And as events spiral, fans are wondering whether he will keep lying to protect Victoria, or whether guilt will finally win out.

Joe forced Robert to frame Moira in Emmerdale tonight

Joe Tate is holding devastating leverage over the Sugden family. He has video footage of Victoria stabbing John Sugden in the neck with a needle. He is using it to blackmail Robert into handing over his share of Moira’s farm.

Not content with that, Joe has ordered Robert to do his dirty work, including planting passports and ID cards linked to Celia’s forced workers at Butler’s. The aim is to make it look like Moira was complicit in the human trafficking operation, leaving her vulnerable so Joe can swoop in and take the farm for himself and Kim.

Robert initially refused, knowing exactly how wrong it was. But Joe was quick to remind him of the consequences. Matters were made worse when Aaron, unaware of the full situation, urged Robert to do whatever it took to protect Victoria. With his sister’s future on the line, Robert agreed.

He crept into Moira’s house to plant the evidence, but just as Joe rang to check the job was done, Moira walked in and demanded to know what Robert was doing there.

Moira and Robert to team up?

That confrontation has left viewers asking the same question. Will Robert finally tell Moira the truth, or will he still go through with destroying her life to save Victoria?

Fans have made their feelings clear, flooding social media with pleas for Robert to confess and work with Moira to expose Joe.

“Praying that Robert tells Moira everything,” wrote one viewer after the episode aired.

Another added: “It’d be great if Robert turned the tables on Joe, set him up as Celia’s partner and get him sent to prison.”

A third summed up the mood: “How I’m praying to the soap gods that Robert tells Moira, and of course Aaron, and they come up with a plan to throw everything back at evil Joe. Come on Robert. We know you’re better than that.”

Even so, Emmerdale fans know all too well how hard it is for soap characters to tell the truth, especially when one confession could unravel everything.

Moira arrested in Emmerdale

Next week, things go from bad to worse for Moira when she is arrested for human trafficking. The police arrive with a warrant to search her home and uncover incriminating evidence, suggesting Robert does ultimately go through with framing her.

Despite Robert and Victoria doing their best to paint Moira in an innocent light during police interviews, Joe makes sure to push a very different narrative. He drops heavy hints about Moira’s supposed involvement with Celia, prompting the police to act.

When the evidence is found, Moira is arrested on the spot. Caleb steps in to secure her a strong lawyer, but even that may not be enough this time.

As the walls close in, Robert faces an impossible choice between protecting his sister or saving Moira. Whether he finds the courage to finally tell the truth could decide the fate of them all.

