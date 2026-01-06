Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Moira is arrested for human trafficking and Jai is accused of Ray’s murder

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Moira has been well and truly stitched up by Celia as evidence is found linking her to the human trafficking operation. Can she prove her innocence?

Meanwhile, Ray’s body has been found and Jai is accused of killing him. Police pursue him as their No.1 suspect, but with plenty of villagers looking shifty, who really did it?

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Moira is arrested for Human Trafficking

The village is awoken with a convoy of police vehicles heading down Main Street. They head to Butlers to interview the staff and Robert and Victoria do what they can to paint Moira in an innocent light.

The police have a warrant to search the farm and Moira is confident they won’t find anything. But they soon emerge with evidence and Moira is arrested on the spot on suspicion of human trafficking.

Meanwhile, Kim wonders if Joe had anything to do with Moira’s arrest. He certainly didn’t paint Moira in the best light during his police interview.

Kim doesn’t want to know any more about Joe’s involvement and tells him to stay out of it.

2. Ray’s body is found in Emmerdale spoilers

The police search the depot over the ongoing drugs suspicions, but Caleb and Jai are shocked when Ray’s body is discovered inside a van.

Billy breaks the news to the villagers in the cafe that Ray’s body has been found. Plenty of them look shifty, but did any of them kill him?

3. Jai is prime suspect

Jai is under pressure as the police as the police want to know his timeline after using the van.

They leave telling him they’ll be in touch. Caleb asks if Jai did it. But Jai insists it must have been Celia who killed Ray and hid his body in the van. Caleb thinks it is someone closer to home. Is he right?

Meanwhile, Laurel is furious with Marlon that he didn’t tell her about Ray sooner. He is struck by her words and knows she is right.

She later implies to the police Jai might not have been happy about her relationship with Ray. But she insists Jai wouldn’t have killed him.

Later in the pub, Jai is aware all eyes are on him. He tries to defend himself, but it gets heated. He soon points the finger at April.

But this angers Dylan, who storms out. He tells April Ray didn’t deserve to die, but she insists he manipulated them all and shouldn’t be mourned.

4. So who did kill Ray?

As Jai is taken in for more questioning by the police, it’s the talk of the town. But as they wonder who’s really responsible for Ray’s death, it’s clear they all have secrets…

5. Paddy breaks down in Emmerdale spoilers

The search for Bear is ongoing, but it’s looking increasingly unlikely he’ll be found. Desperately upset Paddy tries to keep busy.

Later, Lewis tries to comfort Paddy, but he just makes things worse.

Mandy calls Paddy to check in and he puts on a brave face. But as soon as he ends the call, Paddy breaks down in uncontrollable sobs.

Dylan doesn’t know how to console him. Will Paddy ever get closure?

