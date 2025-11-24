Celia’s plans for Moira get even darker in early Emmerdale ITVX release

Caution – this article will contain Celia and Moira spoilers for the early ITVX release of Emmerdale tonight (November 24). The episode has not yet aired on TV but is available to watch on YouTube and ITVX.

Tonight’s visit to Emmerdale proves that just when we think Celia can’t get even more evil, we are always wrong. After the tragic death of Anya last week, Bear has been struggling to cope. But when he found out that her body was in the feed shed, things get a bit out of hand.

At the same time, Celia had been dealing with Kim Tate’s unexpected visit to her farm. So, she took herself off to see Moira and tell her what happened. And while she was there, her mind created a new plan to help herself.

Celia has no emotion at Anya’s ‘funeral’ (Credit: ITV)

Bear lost it at Ray tonight

Last week, after Bear begged Ray to get antibiotics multiple times, Anya sadly passed away. And tonight airs the aftermath of that – including her ‘funeral’.

When Bear hears that Anya’s body was left in the feed shed, he is absolutely devastated. He’s so angry that when Ray arrives to question why he isn’t working, Bear completely lashes out at him and throws him against the wall.

One again Ray manages to come up with another excuse as to why he couldn’t bring Anya to the morgue. But he pleases Bear when he revealed Anya will be having a funeral. So, Bear demands the day off to go to it.

Later, on a part of Butlers field, Celia meets Ray and Bear. Handing him a shovel, she tells him he will be digging Anya’s grave himself.

Heartbreakingly, Bear gave a speech about Anya, and then took her red bracelet and tied it around the tree branch as a tribute for her.

Moira and Celia have been making deals (Credit: ITV)

Celia created a dark plan in Emmerdale ITVX release

But that wasn’t the biggest shock in tonight’s episode. Celia headed to visit Moria, telling her about Kim Tate’s unexpected visit to the farm. And also provided her with another contract, which Moira was all in agreement for.

While she was there, Moira had been putting clothes and blankets in a bag to drop off to charity. And with her mind coming up with a plan, Celia offered to bring them all for her. Which Moira accepted happily.

At the very end of the episode, viewers found out the real reason Celia offered to help Moira, leaving us – and Ray – shocked at just how evil she really is.

We are keeping her exact reason quiet so that viewers can learn the full extent of her plans whenever they watch the episode.

Those who have already watched the episode are desperate for her to be caught out. One wrote on social media: “Ray and Celia need to be found out now and sent to prison. They are beyond cruel. I can’t bear it anymore.”

Another added: “Leave Moira alone. Celia and Ray better be caught soon. She is so heartless. And free Bear!”

It’s safe to say everyone can’t wait for the two villains to receive their comeuppance. But if and when that happens remains to be seen.

Read more: Celia’s empire starts to crumble in Emmerdale as police raid Depot and Laurel grows suspicious

What do you think of Celia creating a new darker plan in Emmerdale? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!