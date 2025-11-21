Celia’s empire starts to crumble in Emmerdale as police raid Depot and Laurel grows suspicious

After Anya’s heartbreaking death in tonight’s episode, Celia and Ray’s criminal enterprise comes under fresh threat next week in Emmerdale, as the police launch an investigation into drugs running through the Depot.

Realising one of their own must have betrayed them, Ray becomes determined to root out the “traitor” – but who tipped off the cops?

Bear nursed Anya but couldn’t save her (Credit: ITV)

Anya dies in Bear’s arms as Celia and Ray scramble to cover their tracks in Emmerdale

Anya’s condition deteriorated rapidly in tonight’s episode, despite Bear’s desperate attempts to care for her. Ray failed to bring the essential antibiotics she needed, choosing instead to focus on hiding their modern slavery operation from Kim Tate.

As Kim arrived for an impromptu inspection, Ray hurried upstairs to keep their captives silent, while Celia lied that her turkey feed was toxic to horses – sending Kim away before she could get a proper look around.

But the commotion upstairs raised Kim’s suspicions, and Celia furiously turned on Ray afterwards. When he finally admitted Anya needed medication, she sent him out to get some. Tragically, by the time he returned, Anya had died in Bear’s arms.

Celia makes Bear do something awful (Credit: ITV)

Bear is forced to dig Anya’s grave

Next week, the horror only deepens. Outraged to discover Ray has dumped Anya’s body in the feed shed, Bear snaps and insists she deserves a proper burial.

Celia reluctantly agrees but turns the “funeral” into another cruelty. Under cover of darkness, she leads Ray and Bear to a field at Butler’s and orders Bear to dig the grave himself. After they bury Anya, Bear delivers a heartfelt tribute – leaving Ray visibly shaken, but Celia completely unmoved.

Later, Mick and Simo beg Bear to escape with them. They insist Ray has brainwashed him, and Bear begins to question everything. Staring at a photo of Anya’s daughter and thinking of Paddy, he wonders whether it’s finally time to break free.

Ray is clear with April and Dylan he will find out who’s betrayed him (Credit: ITV)

Police storm the Depot as Ray realises there’s a mole

Meanwhile, trouble brews elsewhere for Celia and Ray when the police receive a tip-off about drugs being moved through the Depot – using Caleb and Jai’s vans without their knowledge.

Billy and Dylan look on in shock as officers arrive, and Jai is left utterly blindsided when questioned. Unable to give any answers, he directs police to Caleb.

When Ray hears what’s happened, he panics. He orders Dylan to halt all drug movements immediately. He also tells April and Dylan that the informant will face serious consequences when caught. But who has turned on him?

Celia is playing Moira (Credit: ITV)

Celia manipulates Moira into signing a new contract in Emmerdale

Meanwhile, still rattled after Kim’s visit, Celia puts on a performance for Moira at Butler’s, moaning about Kim’s interference and presenting her with another contract.

Not realising she’s being drawn deeper into Celia’s web, Moira signs without hesitation.

Laurel is unnerved by what she finds out (Credit: ITV)

Laurel and Nicola investigate Ray – and alarm bells ring

Laurel remains oblivious to Ray’s criminal identity and excitedly prepares for their date. Nicola suggests a fun online search – but the mood shifts when they find no digital trace of Ray whatsoever.

The discovery leaves them unsettled. Is Laurel finally close to uncovering the truth?

