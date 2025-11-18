All-new Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Horrifying death twist for Bear and Robert plots to get rid of Kev for good

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week Bear is forced to dig Anya’s grave after her tragic death. He then considers escaping, but can he really go through with it?

Meanwhile, Robert and Aaron come up with a plan to get rid of Kev for good after finding out the truth. But will it work?

All this and more in all-new Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Bear digs Anya’s grave

Bear is distraught following Anya’s death. He’s fuming when he discovers Ray has just dumped her body in the feed shed.

Bear insists on having a funeral for Anya, so Celia plans a makeshift one in a field at Butlers.

Bear is shocked to discover how informal it is. He’s then horrified when he realises he and Ray must dig the grave. Bear makes a speech as Anya is laid to rest. Celia watches on, showing absolutely no emotion at all.

2. Will Bear escape?

Mick and Simo try to convince Bear that Ray is lying to him. He has been totally brainwashed, but the others try desperately to get through to him.

They tell him of their plans to escape. Bear looks at a photo of Anya’s daughter and thinks about Paddy. He’s torn – will he join the escape or stay with Ray?

3. Robert tries to con Kev in Emmerdale spoilers

Wanting the stolen loot from the robbery last week, Robert tries to subtly find out where Kev has hidden it. But Robert’s left shaken when Kev says he doesn’t like being lied to. Is Kev on to him and Aaron – and Robert’s true intentions?

4. Liam reveals Kev’s lies

As Aaron and Robert come up with a plan to get rid of Kev for good, they fill Chas in. Liam arrives and is clearly uncomfortable.

They press him for answers and Liam caves, revealing Kev was never terminally ill. It gives the boys the drive to press ahead with their plan.

5. Kev questioned in Emmerdale spoilers

Later that day, Kev secretly goes into the church and, checking he’s alone, looks at his hidden loot. But Aaron is watching the whole thing. Aaron then makes a call to Robert.

Before long, Kev is taken to the station by DS Carter. But will she be able to put Kev away for good?

6. Drugs swoop at the depot

Dylan and Billy are shocked when the police turn up to investigate report of drugs moving through the depot.

Jai is also baffled and suggests the police talk to Caleb directly. Will they find anything out?

7. Ray delivers a threat in Emmerdale spoilers

Ray corners April and Dylan in the village and reminds them he is looking for the mole. Do they know more than they’re letting on?

9. Nicola looks into Ray

Pleased for her friend, Nicola encourages Laurel to be exicted abouot her date with Ray.

Nicola then decides to do some cyber-sleuthing and find out more about Ray. However, she is suspicious when she finds almost no trace of him online.

10. The Dingles surprise Lydia in Emmerdale spoilers

Lydia is saving for a Jason Donovan concert, but doesn’t get the tickets. So the Dingles surprise her with a makeshift VIP experience. Lydia is delighted by the gesture, but then the power goes off and it’s going to cost the family big.

Noah gives a quote for rewiring the house and Lydia uses her concert fund to pay for it. Belle and Sam feel awful and come up with a plan to get the money back. But can they get the tickets?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

