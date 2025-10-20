Jason Donovan to appear in Emmerdale for Lydia Dingle storyline: ‘How did they sign him?’

Soap icon Jason Donovan is heading to Emmerdale – and fans can’t wait.

No stranger to the world of soap, Jason is known best for his role in Neighbours. So he will be a familiar face to a lot of fans.

While some may be disappointed to hear that Jason will not be permanently sticking around, some information regarding his Emmerdale stint has been revealed.

Jason has already filmed his scenes (Credit: ITV)

Why is Jason Donovan featuring on Emmerdale?

Surprisingly, Jason will not be embodying a whole new character. Instead, he will play himself – and he is there to surprise Lydia.

Some fans had been fearing for Lydia’s future recently, as actress Karen Blick had barely been on our screens. But that’s all about to change.

The plot is meant to revolve around Lydia – who is so upset that she missed his concert that the villagers band together and get him to the Woolpack to surprise her!

We don’t know when Jason will be on our screens, but we do know it is going to be sometime before Christmas – a lovely holiday treat.

A source told The Sun: “Everyone was really excited Jason was up for taking part. It was really fun and Jason was a real pro. He enjoyed his cameo.”

Lydia will be surprised by her friends (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘glad’ to have some light-hearted moments coming up

Emmerdale fans have been left excited – and confused – about Jason Donovan appearing on the soap.

Many have been left wondering how exactly Emmerdale managed to pull it off. But this isn’t the first incredible cameo they have had over the years.

While talking on Reddit, Emmerdale fans discussed the new cast member.

One shared: “People have been saying they want more lighthearted and fun storylines. This sounds like a lovely break from the darkness. Just what we need in the build-up to Christmas.”

Another agreed: “I’m quite excited to see how it will play out on screen.”

However, one fan wasn’t sure if it actually made sense – or if Emmerdale were just randomly throwing it in.

They penned: “I’m very confused on how the Emmerdale team have pulled this off. But also the story thing of the villagers somehow getting him to come to the Woolpack. Has Lydia being a Jason Donovan super-fan ever been mentioned?”

A fourth excited fan wrote: “No way! Oh my days! Jason Donovan is a legend and known to soap fans. What a coup for the producers to sign him up.”

