As DS Carter appears to have a history with Ray, everything you should know about actor Lisa Diveney

Tonight (October 27), marked Lisa Diveney’s debut in Emmerdale as DS Carter. She plays a detective asking Kev some questions about an attack.

But she also seemed to have quite a past with Ray – and to his annoyance, had still been keeping tabs on him. She quizzed Ray on why his website was just a copy and paste – and seemed very false. But the villain promised her he had turned his life around and was now legit.With her knowledge of Ray’s past, could she be about to discover the truth?

Well, as Lisa Diveney made her debut, let’s have a look at where we might have seen her before. As something tells us we will be seeing her again.

Ray was shocked to see her (Credit: ITV)

What other shows has she been in?

Away from joining Emmerdale as DS Carter, Lisa is a widely known actress. But she is probably best known for her role in Call the Midwife.

In 2013, Lisa played the role of Julia Materson in the hugely popular show. But that’s not the only thing she may be recognised for.

Between 2005 to 2007, Lisa also starred as Beth in the Only Fools and Horses spin-off The Green Grass.

Other popular roles include The Story of Tracy Beaker in 2006 as Lucy, Casualty in 2014, Grantchester in 2016, Harlots in 2017. Then earlier this year, she also featured in the ITV drama, Grace.

Lisa Diveney’s life away from acting

Away from acting, Lisa announced she had gotten married last year. She celebrated the news by sharing a series of adorable snaps on her social media.

She wrote at the time: “Got hitched! Thank you for the stunning photos!”

While Lisa keeps her life rather private, her Instagram does feature quite a lot of photographs of her now-husband.

However she is yet to post or comment on her new Emmerdale role.

DS Carter had some questions for Kev (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Diveney in Emmerdale as DS Carter

Tonight, Lisa made her arrival into the Emmerdale village as DS Carter. And it didn’t take long to realise she had a connection with both Ray and Kev.

She was there to question Kev about the attack on his old school friend but while in the village was surprised to see Ray there too.

Having asked Ray about his business, he promised her he had gone legit. But she didn’t seem to fully believe him, pointing out that his website even seems to be a copy and paste situation.

However, she had no proof that there was anything dodgy going on with Ray at the minute and the conversation came to an end. But what she didn’t realise was that she had just prevented him from getting his backpack of cash.

Given that she knows about Ray’s history, something tells us this isn’t the last we have seen of DS Carter in Emmerdale.

Read more: Emmerdale fans fear for Aaron’s life as Kev confronts him in ITVX early release

What do you think of DS Carter in Emmerdale? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!