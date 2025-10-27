Emmerdale fans fear for Aaron’s life as Kev confronts him in ITVX early release

*Warning, this article contains Emmerdale spoilers regarding the Kev and Aaron storyline. While the episode has not aired on TV yet, it is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.*

Things have taken quite a sinister turn for Aaron and Kev’s ongoing feud tonight (October 27) as Aaron’s life is threatened.

Kev arrived in the village quite recently. But it was last week that Aaron found out he was really married to Robert Sugden. He made it clear to Robert that he had to choose.

But after Kev suffered a heart attack, Robert refused to break his heart. And Aaron made it clear that they are officially over for good. However, in another twist tonight, Kev tells Aaron to leave him and Robert alone – by threatening to kill him.

Aaron tells Kev that Robert is only with him for money (Credit: ITV)

Aaron is shocked that Kev knows about Gordon

When Kev realises that everyone in the village knows he and Robert are married, he is angry. But he is even more furious to learn it is because of Aaron.

In the cafe, Kev starts yelling at Aaron, but he fires back and tells him Robert is only with him for his money and that he was all over him when he got out of prison.

Things get even worse later on in the pub. Kev slaps Robert’s backside, trying to rub it in Aaron’s face that they are together. Once again, Aaron tries to tell Kev he can’t trust Robert.

But in that moment, Kev brings up Gordon, and Chas and Aaron are disgusted to realise Robert has told him everything.

Chas kicks both Robert and Kev out of the pub, while Aaron is clearly devastated at the way things have gone down.

Things get heated in the Woolpack (Credit: ITV)

Kev threatens Aaron’s life

But later on, Aaron heads home to find Kev waiting for him in the flat. While Aaron makes it clear he wants him out, Kev doesn’t leave.

Instead the pair have a very chilling stand-off, as Aaron emphasises that he isn’t afraid of him.

However, Kev gets very threatening, and tells Aaron that he will kill him before Robert ever goes back to him. And warns that if he doesn’t leave them alone, he will be forced to kill him.

Aaron stands firm, but it’s clear Kev’s words have taken him by surprise. But before Kev leaves, he warns Aaron that he’s “digging his own grave”.

We know Emmerdale spoilers tell us that Aaron does inform Robert about the threat. But what will happen between Robert and Aaron? Will they ever manage to work things out?

What do you think about Kev threatening to kill Aaron in Emmerdale?