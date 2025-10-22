Emmerdale: 5 key reasons why it’s time to give Kev Townsend a chance

Kev Townsend’s arrival in Emmerdale came with one of the soap’s biggest recent twists — he’s Robert Sugden’s secret husband from prison.

Naturally, the revelation sent Robron fans into meltdown. Just as Robert and Aaron Dingle had finally found their way back to each other, along came another husband-shaped obstacle to blow everything apart.

But while the twist caused outrage among fans of the iconic couple, Kev’s character — and Chris Coghill’s performance — have quietly started winning people over. Maybe, just maybe, it’s time to give Kev a fair shot.

1. The hate for Kev in Emmerdale might be more about Robron

Even those who don’t like Kev admit their dislike may come down to one thing — Robron.

“So why do people hate Kev? One word: Robron. Anyone that comes between the beloved boys is a no from fans,” one viewer observed online.

But if Kev were complicating another couple’s story — say Joe and Dawn’s — would fans be quite so furious? He’s been written to stir things up, and there’s no denying he’s achieved that.

2. Chris Coghill is giving a powerhouse performance

Whether viewers love or loathe Kev, there’s no denying Chris Coghill has brought something electric to Emmerdale. His performance — from the twitchy hand gestures to the rapid-fire speech and sudden switches in tone — makes him impossible to ignore.

Kev is layered, unpredictable, and strangely magnetic. He’s a man with roughly five months to live, and there’s still plenty to uncover beneath that volatile surface.

Even Robert actor Ryan Hawley agrees the character isn’t just a typical soap villain.

“Kev is a really complex character and there’s so much to him,” Ryan said recently. “He’s not just some baddie. He’s not even a baddie.”

Chris added: “He’s a criminal and he’s got psychopathic tendencies, but he’s got a lot of redeeming qualities. But yeah, he’s volatile.”

3. He’s not just another John Sugden

Fans were more than ready to say goodbye to John Sugden after his chaotic and drawn-out storyline. But Kev isn’t another John — in fact, he’s the complete opposite.

With John, viewers were kept guessing for months as he operated in the shadows. With Kev, Emmerdale is laying everything bare from the start: his danger, his illness, and his connection to Robert.

He’s not meant to be ‘nice’ — and that’s exactly what makes him so compelling. After all, some of the soap’s best-loved characters (hello, Meena Jutla) were far from kind.

4. Plenty of Emmerdale fans actually like Kev

While some viewers are quick to call Kev the villain of the piece, others have taken to social media to praise him — and actor Chris Coghill’s portrayal.

“Kev is a great character for sure. And Chris is such a good actor,” one fan wrote on X.

Another posted during Tuesday night’s episode: “Kev saving the episode already.”

Others have highlighted his humour and unpredictability: “I quite like Kev. Aside from his scary side, he is hilarious! The actor himself is playing Kev brilliantly.”

“Kev is a much better and more interesting character than John,” added another viewer.

And after his emotional scenes on Wednesday, one fan summed up a growing sentiment: “Controversial opinion, I think Kev is a great character and I feel bad for him.”

5. Kev’s story is just getting started

Kev’s arrival has already shaken up the Dales — and there’s more to come. Robert’s standalone episode next month promises to reveal even more about their relationship and Kev’s past.

Yes, Kev might be standing in the way of a Robron reunion for now. But if Emmerdale history has taught fans anything, it’s that true love in the Dales always finds a way.

Until then, Kev Townsend might just be one of the most intriguing and entertaining additions to the village in years.

