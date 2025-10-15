Emmerdale fans ‘glad’ soap is exploring Robert Sugden’s prison trauma in special episode

Emmerdale is set to explore what really happened during Robert Sugden’s time in prison, as they announce three special episodes.

Earlier this year, Robert Sugden made his highly anticipated comeback to Emmerdale, after spending six years in prison. But heartbreakingly, he was plagued by nightmares and clearly was struggling to deal with things.

And now, viewers are about to get a bit more context of what exactly went on during Robert’s time in prison. And why he has been so affected by it.

Robert’s prison time will be explored (Credit: ITV)

Three special Emmerdale episodes announced

Emmerdale made the huge announcement that in the upcoming months, fans would be treated to three special episodes. And each episode will have a focus on a different character and storyline.

One episode will focus on April’s current horrific ordeal. The standalone episode will explore the relationship between herself and her dad, Marlon Dingle. But will he manage to save his daughter?

Another one will finally reveal what is wrong with Bear Wolf, who has been missing from our screens for quite some time. And we know, Lisa Riley teased it had never been done before in soaps.

But the one fans are possibly most excited about is Robert Sugden’s prison time finally getting explored.

Emmerdale announced fans will be getting a look at what actually happened behind bars, and how it has changed Robert as a person.

We currently don’t know much about his time inside. But we do know that he was tortured so much he married Kev, believing he could save him from everything.

Robert told Victoria he was beat up for being bisexual and posh. But it’s clear things were much worse than he’s been letting on.

We will get the full picture of what happened in prison (Credit: ITV)

Viewers have their say on Robert’s standalone episode

As soon as the news was revealed, Emmerdale fans were absolutely ecstatic.

Taking to X, one viewer penned: “I usually don’t care for flashback episodes but this time I am so happy that Emmerdale are going back to Robert’s prison years. We need a proper story of what happened!”

Another added: “A backstory special to explore how prison scarred and changed Robert? Say less. I will be seated, screaming, shaking and crying. He deserves this. We are so back.”

“I’m so glad Emmerdale are actually giving us a backstory to Robert’s time in prison. We’ll actually be able to see for ourselves how Kev fits into the picture and what he went through. Ryan Hawley will smash this!” a third added.

Ever since his return, Emmerdale fans have been speculating about what happened inside. But soon enough, we’ll actually get to see for ourselves.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an early release at 7am on ITVX.

Are you excited to see Emmerdale explore Robert Sugden's time in prison?