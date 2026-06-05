Ruth Langsford reveals her true feelings two years on from Eamonn Holmes split after undergoing therapy

Ruth Langsford has opened up about her true feelings about her split from Eamonn Holmes, two years on from the end of their marriage.

Eamonn and Ruth, who met in the 1990s and got married in 2010, announced their split back in 2024.

Eamonn and Ruth began dating in the 1990s (Credit: Cover Images)

Ruth Langsford on her split from Eamonn Holmes

In a new interview with The Mirror, Ruth has opened up about what life post-Eamonn looks like.

They called time on their 14-year marriage two years ago. Eamonn has since moved on with girlfriend Katie Alexander, who is 23 years his junior.

Speaking about life after the split, Ruth said: “I’ve always been a very independent woman, that hasn’t really changed. But this is where I found myself, and I just have to get on with my life and make my own happiness and keep my career going, and look out for my son, that’s what I’m doing.”

Ruth opened up (Credit: Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place / YouTube)

‘I’ve always been a very independent woman’

Ruth then continued, saying: “You know, life changes, life can change from one second to the next, one hour to the next, one day to the next, nobody knows what’s going to happen in their life, but here I am, and I’m doing all right. They say time is a great healer, and that always sounds like a bit of a cliche, but I really believe it is.”

In November, during an interview with Woman & Home, Ruth opened up about seeing “darkness”, and being concerned about what was going to happen next.

Quoting Gloria Gaynor, she said: “Do you crumble? Do you lay down and die? Oh no, not I. I will survive.”

Reminded of that interview, Ruth said: “That’s all we can do, isn’t? You put your best foot forward, as my dad would say, and you pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and on you go, and that’s all I can do. I’m very grateful that I have good things in my life, you know, I love my work, as I’ve said, I’ve got great friends, I’ve got a wonderful son, I’ve got a gorgeous little doggy, and I just get on with my life and find my happiness.”

Ruth spoke about seeing a therapist (Credit: ITV)

Ruth on seeing a therapist

In her new book, Feeling Fabulous, Ruth opened up about using a therapist following the breakdown of her marriage.

Ruth believes that it was very important for her in that period, as it helped her move on.

The star admitted it “absolutely was the best thing for me” and revealed that her therapist had told her to “just find your light”.

Though she admitted it wasn’t easy, Ruth said: “But I found my light, so I feel like I’ve come out through the worst of it really now.”

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