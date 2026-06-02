Ruth Langsford defended by fans as she’s trolled for ‘shameful’ advertisement

Ruth Langsford’s fans have rushed to defend the TV star after she took part in a new advert on Instagram.

Ruth, 66, is a regular on social media, giving fans a peek inside her life, after her Eamonn Holmes split. Ruth is also no stranger to posting advertisements for brands as well.

And this week, Ruth was back at it when she took part in an ad for the frozen fish brand Young’s Seafood. But it appears it didn’t go down well with some of her followers…

The TV star shared an advert to her Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford faces backlash for advert

On Monday (June 1) Ruth took to her Instagram and shared a video as part of an advertisement for Young’s Seafood. In the clip, Ruth prepared a Fakeaway, consisting of homemade chips, and an item from the brand Young’s Seafood, the Chip Shop Jumbo Fish Special.

After cooking the chips and fish, while wearing an apron adorned with the Young’s Seafood logo, Ruth plated up her chippy tea and tucked in.

In the caption, Ruth wrote: “AD| A homemade chippy tea… you really can’t beat it! This took me back to holidays in Newquay with my grandparents, fish and chips by the sea, lots of salt and vinegar, and always eaten far too quickly!

“I’ve recreated my own Fakeaway at home using the Young’s Chip Shop Jumbo Fish Special. It’s so easy to cook (I did mine in the AirFryer) and you still get that proper chippy taste without leaving the house. I’ve added my own twist with homemade chips and tartare sauce and yes… regular peas, not mushy for me! I’ll be taking this straight to the sofa to enjoy in front of the telly!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

Ruth fiercely defended

However, it seems Ruth’s latest ad left plenty of viewers divided. One fan moaned: “You are only doing this because you get paid. You know she would never buy or eat this product!! I hate Instagram and social media. So fake.”

A second added: “Are you honestly making money out of showing people how to cook frozen greasy fish and chopped potatoes? Shame on you and the level our country has fallen to. Learn to cook from scratch.”

She’s doing an advert to pay her bills.

A third penned: “Omgod. Desperate or what when you have to go online and make fish and chips from a box of frozen fish.”

However, one of Ruth’s fans quickly clapped back: “Grow up!” They later added: “Why do you need to be so nasty!? You can’t win sometimes, if she was claiming benefits, you would be slating her and because she’s doing an advert to pay her bills you’re still slating her!”

Another added: “Love this Ruth.”

Read more: ‘Nobody’s buying it’: Loose Women viewers call out Ruth Langsford and Jeff Brazier’s behaviour following tense on-air clash

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