‘Nobody’s buying it’: Loose Women viewers call out Ruth Langsford and Jeff Brazier’s behaviour following tense on-air clash

Loose Women viewers called out Ruth Langsford and Jeff Brazier’s behaviour today following their previous on-air clash.

During Tuesday afternoon’s show (May 19), Ruth was joined by Coleen Nolan, Kelle Bryan and Janet Street Porter.

A variety of topics were discussed, from Brexit to Kylie Minogue’s new Netflix doc. However, viewers were quick to be distracted by Ruth and Jeff after they previously clashed on the same show…

Ruth hosted Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford and Jeff Brazier on-air clash

In December, Jeff, who presents the competitions on the ITV daytime show, was accused of snapping at Ruth when she spoke over him in response.

Things started off friendly, with Jeff complimenting Ruth’s blouse. However, things took an unexpected turn when she began to talk over him.

“I’m doing my comp bit guys, let me just carry on,” he remarked.

After wrapping up his segment, he added: “I’m really sorry, Ruth, when I give compliments, I don’t want it to eat into my competition time,” he continued. “So next time, if I say a nice compliment, don’t say anything back. Just say: ‘Cheers Jethro,’ and that’ll do me.”

An affronted Ruth responded by waving her hand and saying: “Listen, whatever. Your wish is my command, Jeffrey. Thank you very much.”

Viewers at the time were less than impressed, accusing Jeff of having “personal issues”.

‘You’ve even started an argument in the studio’

However, during today’s Loose Women, Ruth and Jeff were reunited once again following the first ad break.

Before introducing Jeff, Ruth revealed today’s competition prize could see someone win an astonishing £115,000. However, not only that, the winner is then able to pick a friend to win a further £10k.

Ruth insisted that if she won the prize, she could give the 10 grand to co-star Coleen. Moments later, Ruth went over to Jeff in Woolwich, with Ruth explaining that Jeff had all the details.

In response, he jokingly said: “I do have the details, but you’ve explained it beautifully. You’ve even started an argument in the studio as to who will be getting the £10,000.”

While laughing, Ruth added: “I’d take you Jeff, obviously,” to which he said: “And Ruth, you would be my pick as well.”

Jeff previously clashed with Ruth in December (Credit: ITV)

‘All staged’

Despite being friendly with one another, viewers weren’t buying their compliments, assuming it might just be for the cameras…

“Jeff and Ruth are falling over each other with the mutual compliments. Nobody’s buying it,” one user wrote on X.

“Jeff and Ruth,” another shared while attaching a GIF of two cats fighting.

“Jeff and Ruth again,” a third remarked, adding the crying face emoji.

“Yes, all staged,” a fourth insisted.

ED! has contacted Ruth’s reps for comment.

Read more: Ruth Langsford in ‘new relationship’ admission as she declares ‘I haven’t been put off marriage’ following Eamonn Holmes split

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