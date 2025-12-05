Fans revolt against Jeff Brazier as fallout continues over his ’embarrassing’ behaviour towards Ruth Langsford

With his marriage breakdown and son Freddy’s issues, things haven’t been easy for Jeff Brazier recently. However, fans have turned against the presenter after he snapped at Ruth Langsford live on air.

Earlier this week, viewers cringed after Jeff appeared to scold Ruth while presenting the ITV Win Grotto competition. And, since then, the backlash hasn’t stopped coming for the embattled TV presenter…

Jeff Brazier was called out for how he spoke to Ruth Langsford earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Ruth Langsford and Jeff Brazier?

Things started off friendly enough, with Jeff complimenting Ruth’s blouse. However, things took a turn when she spoke over him in response.

“I’m doing my comp bit guys, let me just carry on,” he sniped.

After wrapping up his segment, he added: “I’m really sorry, Ruth, when I give compliments, I don’t want it to eat into my competition time,” he sniped. “So next time, if I say a nice compliment, don’t say anything back. Just say: ‘Cheers Jethro,’ and that’ll do me.”

An affronted Ruth responded by waving her hand and saying: “Listen, whatever. Your wish is my command, Jeffrey. Thank you very much.”

Ruth waved Jeff off with a ‘whatever’ (Credit: ITV)

Fans were fuming at Jeff Brazier

But while Ruth was willing to brush it off, viewers on X were a lot less forgiving.

“I think [ITV] should drop Jeff for that,” one wrote, calling for his axe. “How embarrassing. He really made Ruth feel very uncomfortable.”

“The wife left, and the mask is slipping,” another added. “I’m never wrong.”

A third decided to shoot their shot, writing: “If you need someone new for the comp bits @loosewomen I can give this a go and I’ll just speak a bit quicker if I do give a compliment LOL.”

While a fourth opined: “I think this guy maybe has a few personal issues going on and perhaps needs to take some time out of the limelight.”

Jeff Brazier ‘warned’ by ITV

While ITV has refused to comment on the drama, a source alleged to The Sun that Ruth was “taken aback” by Jeff’s comments.

His bosses are also said to “understand he’s dealing with a lot of stress at the moment”.

Jeff’s reps didn’t respond to our request for comment.

Read More: Celebrity Race Across the World: Jeff Brazier praises Roman Kemp for ‘brave’ discussion on mental health

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!