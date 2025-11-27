Celebrity Race Across the World: Jeff Brazier praises Roman Kemp for ‘brave’ discussion on mental health

Celebrity Race Across the World viewers weren’t the only ones moved by Roman Kemp’s honesty last week – former contestant Jeff Brazier has now praised the presenter for his “courage and bravery” in speaking so openly about his mental health.

Roman, 32, sat down with his sister Harleymoon, 36, during the episode and revealed he’d recently come off his medication for depression and anxiety. But the decision has brought some difficult moments with it. He admitted he’s suddenly dealing with feelings he hasn’t experienced since he was a teenager – including a return of panic attacks.

It was a raw and vulnerable conversation, and one that’s clearly resonated far beyond the race itself.

Roman Kemp opened up about mental health and panic attacks to sister Harleymoon in Celebrity Race Across the World (Credit: BBC)

Jeff, who took part in Celebrity Race Across the World with his son Freddy, has now given his frank opinion on Roman’s public confession on the show.

Speaking exclusively in connection with Sky Vegas, Jeff has commended Roman for his honesty. He’s also described Harleymoon as “incredibly patient and empathetic”.

Jeff tells us: “You can’t help but fall in love with Roman Kemp and his sister Harleymoon as a team. She’s incredibly patient and empathetic with him, especially as we learn he’s coming off medication and hoping this trip will give him some perspective on who he is without that support.

“The way he explains what it’s like to live with an anxious, overactive mind is genuinely fascinating, and Harleymoon is getting to know her brother in a way she hasn’t for years.”

Celebrity Race Across the World: Roman’s ‘personal quest’

As Jeff continues, he remarks how Roman’s personal journey is becoming “bigger than the race itself”.

“It shows a lot of courage for him to confront all of this while travelling through South America,” the TV presenter adds. “We’ve seen moments where he acts on that anxiety – getting off buses mid-journey, for example – but it feels like their quest is bigger than the race itself. It’s about him trying to rediscover who he is.

“There was a moment where he followed his sister’s lead even though he wasn’t completely comfortable, and that was a real act of bravery. Sometimes you have to override that inner dialogue that’s trying to keep you safe and just see what happens.

“I’m warming to them a lot because their struggle feels bigger than getting to a checkpoint first.”

Tonight, Roman and Harleymoon will be seen arriving in Costa Rica for the next leg of the race. The pair have some catching up to do, however. Last week, they were last to arrive at the third checkpoint.

But the pair slipped down the rankings after taking time out to sit on the beach and talk honestly about Roman’s mental health.

It was during that moment that he opened up to Harleymoon about coming off his medication for depression and anxiety – a decision that’s left him wrestling with emotions he hasn’t faced in years.

Harleymoon admitted she is starting to ‘understand Roman better’ (Credit: BBC)

‘Panic and anxiety attacks’

“I am finding it hard,” Roman admitted on the show. “I’m discovering panic attacks again and anxiety attacks. Doing something like this, for me, is such a test of how I’m going to react emotionally.”

Harleymoon was visibly moved, telling him she finally understood the depth of what he deals with. “Prior to this trip, I guess I just thought you were a bit of a worrier for the sake of worrying. But I do feel like I’m getting to understand you better.”

Jeff Brazier, who knows the pressures of the race first-hand, weighed in with some thoughtful advice.

He urged the siblings to “stick to the decisions they’ve made” if they want to climb the leaderboard – but stressed that viewers also need to show compassion given what Roman is battling behind the scenes.

Celebrity Race Across the World continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday November 27, 2025.

