Roman Kemp tells sister Harleymoon he has stopped taking antidepressants in Celebrity Race Across the World confession

Roman Kemp has opened up to his sister Harleymoon about suffering panic attacks after coming off anti-depressants – a candid moment that plays out in tonight’s Celebrity Race Across the World.

Roman, 32, is travelling with Harleymoon, 36, and admits he’s suddenly being hit with emotions he hasn’t felt since he was 15. The BBC One scenes show the TV presenter trying to make sense of it all as the race forces the pair into some unexpectedly raw sibling conversations.

Harleymoon, who has previously described Roman as a “worrier” in Celebrity Race Across the World, admits their trip across Central America has helped her to “understand” him better.

Roman Kemp opens up about stopping antidepressants to sister Harleymoon in Celebrity Race Across the World (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Race Across the World star Roman Kemp opens up over his mental health

Roman is seen chatting to Harleymoon about his mental health over a quiet drink in tonight’s Celebrity Race Across the World. He tells her has been through “horrible times” in life but stopped the medication last year.

Series 3 of Celebrity Race Across the World was filmed between October and December 2024.

Roman says to Harleymoon: “I’ve been on antidepressants for over 15 years. For me, they help. Definitely. For some people, it’s therapy. For some people it’s just going down to the pub with their mates. It’s not one shoe fits all.

“I’ve been through some horrible times but I’ve made the decision now to come off them because I feel like I’m in a good place in life. Now that I’m at a point where I’ve stopped taking the antidepressants, it’s trying to discover what my actual emotions are.”

Roman continues: “Don’t get me wrong, they really helped me through a really bad part of my life. But I’ve not known since I was 15 who I am, what makes me sad or what makes me emotional, what makes me happy.

“I am finding it hard. I’m discovering panic attacks again and anxiety attacks. “Doing something like this, for me, is such a test of how I’m going to react emotionally.”

Harleymoon thanks her brother for being honest. She admits: “Prior to this trip, I guess I just thought you were a bit of a worrier for the sake of worrying. But I do feel like I’m getting to understand you better.”

Later in the show, Harleymoon encourages her brother to be “silly” with her. Together, they scream out to sea that he’s “not going to have anxiety tomorrow”.

Harleymoon says their trip is helping her to understand Roman better (Credit: BBC)

Roman Kemp: Mental health and friend’s suicide

Roman Kemp has long been open about the realities of mental health, and he’s never shied away from using his platform for good.

Just last year, he fronted the powerful BBC documentary Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency – a project born from heartbreak after losing his best friend, Capital FM producer Joe Lyons, to suicide in August 2020.

In the programme, Roman bravely revealed that he’d reached his own darkest point while battling depression. Ever since, he’s made it his mission to spark honest conversations and chip away at the stigma that still surrounds mental health, especially for young men and boys.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans on 116 123. They are available for free at any time.

Celebrity Race Across the World continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday November 20, 2025.

