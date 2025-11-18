Celebrity Race Across the World: When is episode 3 on this week as stars reach halfway point

Celebrity Race Across the World is really hitting its stride now, with all four pairs gearing up for the third checkpoint – but when should you be settling in to watch episode 3 this week?

Roman and Harleymoon Kemp, Molly Rainford and Tyler West, Anita and Bal Rani, plus Dylan and Jackie Llywelyn are all about to push into the next leg of the adventure. And with the gap between teams shrinking fast, the whole thing is suddenly wide open again.

So if you don’t want to miss a single twist as the race heats up, here’s the night you need to mark in your diary for Celebrity Race Across the World.

Four teams are taking part in this year’s Celebrity Race Across the World (Credit: BBC)

Who won last week’s leg in Celebrity Race Across the World?

The last episode of Celebrity Race Across the World was both an emotional and dramatic one. It began with Dylan breaking down in tears over the death of his older brother James. Both he and his mum Jackie were flooded with emotion as they attended a historic ceremony to honour the cacao tree and opened up about James dying.

Later in the show, Roman and Harleymoon, and Anita and Bal found their races being halted. Civil unrest on the routes they had chosen to travel along in Guatemala meant they had to be locked down by BBC producers.

But the violent Government protests didn’t hold them back. Anita and Bal still finished the leg in first place, with Roman and Harleymoon finishing in second. Molly and Tyler came next, with Dylan and Jackie last.

In the next episode, the four teams will be travelling to their third checkpoint. They are tasked with getting from their current base in El Salvador to Valle de Àngeles in Honduras.

How many episodes are in this series?

We are halfway through series 3 of Celebrity Race Across the World now. There are six episodes in the series and two have already aired. The next instalment will be episode 3 of 6.

Anita and Bal are currently in first place after winning both leg one and two of the race (Credit: BBC)

Who won Celebrity Race Across the World series 2?

Whoever wins this series is in great company. Series 2 was triumphed by Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills and his husband Sam Vaughan.

They were followed in second place by actor Kola Bokinni and his cousin, Mary-Ellen Moriarty. Jeff Brazier and his son Freddy were third and Kelly Brook – who is now in I’m A Celebrity – and her husband Jeremy Parisi came last.

The series was set in South America, with celebrities challenged to make five legs across Brazil and Argentina. No one ran out of money, but Jeff and Freddy were the most thrifty. They finished with £101 in their pockets, while winners Scott and Sam had £24 left.

This year, Roman is the one most worried about money. He has even been called ‘Mr Shoestring’ by his frustrated sister Harleymoon! But that being said, they have the healthiest budget.

Molly and Tyler, meanwhile, are enjoying spending most of their money on food. They currently have the smallest budget.

Roman Kemp and sister Harleymoon have the healthiest budget so far (Credit: BBC)

What night is Celebrity Race Across the World on?

With so much reality TV jostling for space right now, you’d be forgiven for losing track of when Celebrity Race Across the World actually airs.

Between nightly I’m A Celebrity chaos, Strictly glitter and Celebrity MasterChef drama, the schedule is a bit of a jungle in itself.

But fear not – just keep Thursday evening free and you’re sorted.

Celebrity Race Across the World continues every Thursday at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The episode runs for an hour, which means you can hop straight over to ITV for I’m A Celebrity the moment the credits roll.

Celebrity Race Across the World continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday November 20, 2025.

