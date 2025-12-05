Celebrity Race Across the World’s Roman Kemp in tears as he talks to Harleymoon about wanting to take his own life

Celebrity Race Across the World’s Roman Kemp was left in floods of tears last night as he told his sister Harleymoon she had “saved his life.”

Roman, 32, has been remarkably open about his mental health struggles throughout this year’s BBC series. But in Thursday’s episode, he went even deeper, speaking to Harleymoon about the darkest day of his life – the moment he came close to taking his own life.

It’s an emotional, raw conversation between the siblings, and one that leaves Roman overwhelmed with gratitude for the sister who pulled him back from the edge.

In a very touching scene, he then apologises to his sister for ‘what he put her through’ and tells her he loves her.

Celebrity Race Across the World’s Roman Kemp has thanked Harleymoon for ‘saving his life’ (Credit: BBC)

Roman opens up in front of cameras

The siblings and their competitors were on the fifth leg of their race when Roman opened up about that dreadful day. He is busy working in the jungle when he reflected on what he could have missed out on.

Roman tells the cameras: “There’s been moments in my life where I didn’t even want to be here anymore. This shows there is stuff worth living for.

“There was a bad time. I remember one moment where it was really bad. I just remember my mum passing the phone to Harley and Harley just trying to talk to me and distract me.

“She was keeping me on the phone so my mum could get in the car and drive to me. What I do know is that conversation between my mum and Harley might have saved my life on that day.”

Celebrity Race Across the World star Roman Kemp ‘thanks’ Harleymoon

Roman admitted he has never spoken properly to Harleymoon about that day. So later in the evening, he decided it was time.

Sitting on the beach, he tearfully told Harleymoon: “You know I’ve had moments in my life where I didn’t want to be here anymore. We had that day where it was really bad for me. The more I think about it, it was you on the phone to me until mum got there.

“I can’t even remember what that conversation was but I knew I was safe if I stayed on the phone. I feel bad because I never call said thanks for that. I’m so sorry I put you guys through that.”

Harleymoon was tearful as she hugged her brother. She told him: “I just want you to be okay. I just want you to be happy, Ro.”

Roman continued: “I’m sorry that I don’t tell you enough that I love you.” Harleymoon told him she loves him back.

If you or anyone you know needs help dealing with mental health struggles, you can call the Samaritans free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

The siblings have spoken openly about Roman’s mental health during the series (Credit: BBC)

Roman’s mental health journey

Celebrity Race Across the World has really given Roman a chance to reflect on his mental health journey. Earlier in the series, he told Harleymoon he had stopped taking anti-depressants after 15 years.

He admitted: “Don’t get me wrong, they really helped me through a really bad part of my life. But I’ve not known since I was 15 who I am, what makes me sad or what makes me emotional, what makes me happy.

“I am finding it hard. I’m discovering panic attacks again and anxiety attacks. Doing something like this, for me, is such a test of how I’m going to react emotionally.”

Harleymoon has also found the trip enlightening as to how her brother feels. She told him back: “Prior to this trip, I guess I just thought you were a bit of a worrier for the sake of worrying. But I do feel like I’m getting to understand you better.”

Roman has been widely praised for speaking so openly about his mental health, with former contestant Jeff Brazier among those commending his honesty.

Away from the race, Roman also fronted the powerful BBC documentary Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency, which investigated the growing mental health crisis facing young men. He made the film in the aftermath of losing his best friend, Capital FM producer Joe Lyons, who tragically took his own life in August 2020.

Next week, viewers will see Roman and Harleymoon embark on their final journey as Celebrity Race Across the World reaches its emotional conclusion.

Celebrity Race Across the World continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday December 4, 2025.

