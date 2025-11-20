Molly Rainford and Tyler West face a major setback in Celebrity Race Across the World

Celebrity Race Across the World’s third leg is anything but glamorous for Molly Rainford and Tyler West, as the pair are hit with a brutal bout of food poisoning right as they reach their second checkpoint in El Zonte, El Salvador.

Tonight’s episode shows the couple admitting that nearly their entire 24 hours in the coastal town was spent dashing to the loo, with both of them completely wiped out. At one point, things get so rough that Tyler even has to step away from the camera crew to be sick.

Not exactly the dreamy travel experience they’d hoped for…

Celebrity Race Across the World’s Molly Rainford and Tyler West have fallen sick with food poisoning (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Race Across the World stars Molly and Tyler get sick

Tonight’s episode begins with Tyler meeting fellow competitors, Dylan and Jackie Llewellyn, for breakfast. Molly is noticeably absent from the table.

Jackie asks Tyler: “Is Molly not well?” He replies: “Do you know what, it must have been something she’d eaten.” Jackie and Dylan ask him to pass on their love.

But quickly, it becomes apparent that Tyler has also fallen ill. The couple are preparing to set off to the third checkpoint in Valle de Angeles in Hondura.

Tyler admits to his girlfriend Molly: “Urgh, mate. I feel the worst I’ve felt in a long time.”

Molly, who is feeling better, explains to the cameras: “It has been a rough 24 hours. I don’t know if we ate something dodgy but we got a bit of food poisoning.

“I’m not feeling sick anymore but Ty’s been ill today. We’ve just got to take it easy and I just want us to get moving.”

Tyler admits he ‘feels like death’

As they look at their map to plot their journey to checkpoint three, Tyler doubles over with stomach cramps. He then leans over and begins to deep breathe, telling his girlfriend: “Sorry, you need to carry on with this one, I think I’m going to throw up.”

After being excused, Tyler tells the camera: “I haven’t eaten. I can’t eat, as I can’t keep it down. Molly’s going to absolutely carry the boat for us because I don’t know what I’ve got to offer us apart from carrying my own backpack.”

Tyler is then seen deep breathing at a bus top as he tells Molly: “You’re my hero.”

Incredibly, the couple make it on a bus and arrive in a town for the night. But the sickness is still bad when they find a hostel.

Tyler spends all day vomiting during their third leg (Credit: BBC)

Molly reaches out to cuddle Tyler on the bed, but he says: “Babe, don’t even. I will throw up on you, I promise you now. I feel like death.”

She then jokes about the conveniently placed tissue dispenser above the bed, telling Tyler he can use it to wipe vomit from his mouth.

“Molly is doing a phenomenal job of looking after me but I can’t make decisions.” Tyler admits. “It’s not an ideal situation considering how close the teams are.”

What a nightmare!

What time does Celebrity Race Across the World start?

Celebrity Race Across the World is back tonight at 8pm on BBC One – and of course, you can catch it on BBC iPlayer too.

The episode kicks off with Anita Rani and her dad Bal still out in front, having snapped up the first two checkpoints ahead of everyone else.

But the big question is: can they keep that winning momentum going, or is someone about to close the gap?

Celebrity Race Across the World continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday November 20, 2025.

