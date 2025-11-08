Molly Rainford on ‘low point’ in relationship with fiancé Tyler West: ‘It’s not pleasant’

Molly Rainford has opened up about a “low” moment she faced with her fiancé Tyler West.

EastEnders star Molly and Lorraine presenter Tyler first struck up a romance in 2023 after meeting on Strictly the year before. Going from strength to strength, they soon got their own place together and this summer, Tyler popped the question while on holiday.

Putting their relationship to the test, Molly and Tyler are appearing on BBC’s Celebrity Race Across The World – which repeats on Saturday (November 8). And during the show, Molly and Tyler suffered plenty of highs and lows.

The pair have been together for a several years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Molly Rainford and Tyler West on Celeb Race Across The World

On Celebrity Race Across The World, several famous faces trek 5,900km across central America on just £30 each a day, and with no technology to help.

As well as Molly and Tyler, other contestants hoping to make it over the finish line first include siblings Martin and Harley-Moon Kemp and Strictly star Anita Rani and her father Bal.

As for why Molly and Tyler decided to sign up, Tyler previously shared: “Neither of us took a gap year because we were working from such a young age, so it was a no-brainer to go and explore part of the world we hadn’t visited.

“Diving straight out of our comfort zone was the best thing we could do and we got to spend proper time together.”

However, as you’d expect, it wasn’t all plain sailing for the loved-up couple…

They are on the new series of Celebrity Race Across The World (Credit: BBC)

Molly reveals ‘low moment’

In a recent interview, Molly – who plays Anna Knight on EastEnders – and Tyler reflected on their time on Celebrity Race Across The World. When asked if there were any stand-out struggles on the show, Molly told OK!: “I had a particularly low moment but I won’t describe it – it’s gross.”

She added: “Let’s say it was stomach-related! I turned to Tyler and said: ‘You can’t leave me now, because if you did, I don’t think anybody will love me ever again!'”

How did Molly Rainford and Tyler West meet?

Presenter Tyler and actress Molly Rainford both competed on the 20th series of the hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing in 2022. The following year, they confirmed they were a couple.

In August, Tyler and Molly got engaged. Shortly after, Tyler, a regular showbiz news reporter on Lorraine, appeared on the daytime show and opened up about his proposal.

After being congratulated by Lorraine Kelly, he admitted: “I can’t believe it. I haven’t stopped crying! I’m still shaky now.” He revealed the couple have been on “cloud nine” following the “special moment”.

Watch Molly and Tyler on Celebrity Race Across The World on Saturday (November 8) at 5:10pm on BBC One.

Read more: Strictly star Tyler West admits ‘curse’ is a ‘blessing’ as he gushes over co-star on Lorraine amid new romance

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.