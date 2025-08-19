Showbiz couple Tyler West and Molly Rainford have announced they are engaged, three years after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing.

While appearing on Lorraine today (August 18), Tyler appeared visibly emotional as he celebrated the news with viewers.

How did Molly Rainford and Tyler West meet?

Presenter Tyler and actress Molly Rainford both competed on the 20th series of the hit BBC show in 2022. The following year, they confirmed they were a couple.

Now, in the latest update surrounding their relationship, they are getting married.

Tyler West and Molly Rainford engaged

In an Instagram post shared last night (August 18), Tyler and Molly revealed they were engaged.

While enjoying a romantic break in Mykonos, Tyler popped the big question in front of a stunning sunset.

During the proposal, EastEnders star Molly was facing the beautiful view of the sea. Behind her, Tyler was on one knee, ready to ask for her hand in marriage.

When she turned around, the 24 year old was stunned as Tyler said: “I don’t know where to start.”

He continued: “So I’m hoping you can continue making me the luckiest man on this earth, like you do every single day. So baby… will you marry me?”

Completely moved, an emotional Molly said yes before they shared a kiss.

“Found our forever,” they wrote in their caption, adding: “10 • 08 • 2025.”

‘I haven’t stopped crying!’

Tyler West, a regular showbiz news reporter on Lorraine, appeared on the daytime show this morning and opened up about his proposal to host Ranvir Singh.

After being congratulated by his co-star, he admitted: “I can’t believe it. I haven’t stopped crying! I’m still shaky now.”

He revealed the couple have been on “cloud nine” following the “special moment”.

As Tyler and Ranvir watched the proposal video back, Tyler had tears in his eyes. “Someone’s chopping onions in here,” he joked.

Tyler confessed he had bought the engagement ring “a long time ago” at the start of their relationship. He expressed that he “always knew” she was the one, stating: “She’s the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Before popping the question, Tyler asked for Molly’s parents’ permission.

Cheeky Ranvir Singh insisted they would have good-looking children, to which Tyler joked: “Let’s slow it Ranvir!”

‘So happy for you both’

Following the exciting news, showbiz pals of the pair rushed to the comments section of their Instagram post to share their congratulations.

“Why am I smiling at my phone so hard! Congratulations guys,” Melvin Odoom wrote.

“Congratulations you cuties,” Strictly pro dancer Dianne Buswell added.

“The most beautiful proposal. Congratulations to you both xxxxxxxx,” Fleur East shared.

“Congratulations. So happy for you both,” Craig David said.

“Wow..this is a lot. Couldn’t be happier for two incredible people who are just perfect for each other. I’m SO happy!!! Ah man this has made my night..congrats family,” Marvin Humes shared.

