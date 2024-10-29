Tyler West has shared the happy news that his brother has welcomed a baby as he appeared on Lorraine today.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 28, recently shared that he has become an uncle for the first time.

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of Lorraine, Tyler told stand-in host Ranvir Singh about the “beautiful” little boy.

Tyler is an uncle! (Credit: ITV)

Tyler West on Lorraine

At the start of the show, Ranvir said: “Now, Tyler. Congratulations. I know you’re here for loads of showbiz, but congratulations, Uncle Tyler!”

Tyler replied: “I’ve been crying my eyes out. I feel like I’ve had the baby!”

He said his brother Lewis and his partner Yasmin welcomed baby Blake into the world recently.

Tyler said: “I’ve never held a baby! I’m actually an uncle now and I’ve never held a baby that young as well. Literally, less than 24 hours old!

Tyler showed off baby Blake (Credit: ITV)

“I was proper shaking! You know what happens as well when a newborn comes? Everybody goes, ‘You’re next.’ I’m like, ‘Chill out!'”

I’ve been crying my eyes out. I feel like I’ve had the baby!

He then gushed: “Blake is just the most beautiful little boy, he’s so loved and our family is just overjoyed at the moment.”

Ranvir said: “Your heart just opens up in a new way. I think when your sibling has their first child, it really does. You’re going to spoil that baby, I can tell!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler West (@tylerwestt)

Tyler recently shared photos of himself holding the newborn on his Instagram.

He wrote: “Never known a feeling like it. Blake West welcome to the world our beautiful nephew. We love you so much already.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

“And couldn’t be prouder @lewisawest91 @yasmin__west.”

Tyler also included a video in the post which showed his girlfriend, Molly Rainford, holding baby Blake.

Read more: Strictly star Tyler West vomits into bucket on live TV after fish sauce challenge

Do you have any nephews or nieces? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.