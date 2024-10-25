TV star and Strictly Come Dancing fave Tyler West recently found himself in an uncomfortable situation on live television.

During an appearance on Big Brother’s Late and Live this week, the broadcaster was caught on camera vomiting into a bucket after a game involving fish sauce.

Tyler West was seen retching after drinking the fish sauce. (Credit: ITV)

Tyler West on Big Brother

The incident unfolded as Tyler, along with last year’s Big Brother finalist Yinrun and DJ Harriet Rose, participated in a game orchestrated by host Will Best.

The participants were faced with the task of choosing between cups of Coke and fish sauce. The losers would be confined to a cage.

Will challenged the girls to assign the drinks by using their intuition. Luckily, they picked the Coke.

Teaming up with Will, Tyler drew the short straw. The two immediately recoiled after taking a sip.

“It’s so salty. It’s so salty,” Will narrated.

However, Tyler was unable to hold back and started gagging. His discomfort led him to signal frantically off-camera before making an abrupt exit. “Tyler, come back!” Will called after him.

When he received no response, Will continued: “Is he actually going to be sick? Oh my God.”

“Tyler’s being sick,” Harriet reiterated.

The camera then captured Tyler vomiting into a bucket. The show quickly cut to advertisements, leaving audiences in shock.

Upon return, Tyler and Will were shown heading to their cage as part of the game’s punishment.

“That’s disgusting. That is actually disgusting,” Tyler exclaimed to Will.

The camera captured him vomiting into a bucket. (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

This incident quickly became a topic of conversation on social media.

One user commented on the situation on Twitter: “Tyler spewing with the fish sauce!”

Another chimed in: “Hahahahaha poor Tyler throwing up lmao. No one book him for I’m A Celebrity if he can’t even handle a sip of fish sauce.”

“I don’t think Will and Tyler actually had a chance to test their intuition. They basically had to drink what was given to them!” Another tweeted.

Tyler previously impressed audiences and judges with his performances on Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional partner Dianne Buswell.

He became voted off in week nine of the 2022 season in a “shock elimination”.

