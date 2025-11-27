Celebrity Race Across the World star Harleymoon Kemp on marriage, children and the future

Celebrity Race Across the World star Harleymoon Kemp is having a bit of a life rethink on tonight’s episode – and it leads her to question whether marriage and children are something she even wants.

Harleymoon, 36, opens up about being perfectly “happy” on her own, admitting she has zero plans to settle down in the traditional way. The country singer, who also works behind the camera directing commercials for major brands, says the single life genuinely suits her.

And she’d quite like her younger brother Roman, 32, to take a leaf out of her book. As the pair continue their gruelling race, she hints that Roman could do with embracing a little more of her outlook.

In comparison, the TV presenter says he is desperate to settle down and start a family.

Celebrity Race Across the World’s Harleymoon Kemp is unsure if she wants kids and a husband (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Race Across the World latest leg

Harleymoon makes her confession in the latest episode of Celebrity Race Across the World, which sees the teams travel from Honduras to Costa Rica.

During the leg, Harleymoon and her brother Roman help out with a team of conservationists. Together, they help build canopy bridges to help keep monkeys away from traffic and power lines.

While making a bridge, the siblings reflect on their different attitudes to life.

Harleymoon says: “I’ve always been driven. I started working at a young age. The goal has always been find a job that you’re passionate about. I’m really happy in my work-life and my business.

“I love spinning plates and being overloaded. It is a lifestyle commitment. Maybe it’s why I am still single.”

She adds: “Love is something I’m looking for. However, I don’t want a relationship to defy my happiness.”

Roman disagrees: “There’s a massive part of me that wants someone to give her happiness without her having to do something. One night a week, I want someone there to tell her he loves her and do something nice for her.”

Harleymoon bonds with a conservationist – second left – who doesn’t want kids (Credit: BBC)

Harleymoon on having children

Once their work is done, one of the conservationists gives Harleymoon and Roman a ride for part of their leg. Harleymoon then bonds with the man over his love for travelling and having no commitments.

“I’m 36 and I don’t really know where life is going. I have a happy life and I do stuff I like,” she says.

The man tells the siblings he doesn’t want children. Roman replies: “I’m the complete opposite. I’m ready to have kids now. To me, life is about having kids and a family and trying to bring them up the same way me and my sister were brought up.”

The conversation arises for a third time later in the show. Roman and Harleymoon decide to spend a shift working at a day centre for elderly locals in Costa Rica.

One lady asks Harleymoon if she has children, as they dance together to music. Harleymoon tells her: “No children. But I’m happy!”

In a piece to camera, she continues: “Roman loves to see the vision of where his life’s going and how it will play out. I don’t think I have that feeling. I don’t have any expectations about what my life should look like.

“I just always think, what if this bit right now is the best my life will ever be. I hope us spending time together allows him to keep in the present sometimes, too.”

Roman Kemp opened up about stopping antidepressants to Harleymoon in last week’s Celebrity Race Across the World (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Race Across the World’s leaderboard

Roman and Harleymoon begin tonight’s episode a staggering seven hours behind the rest of the pack – a delay that stems from Roman’s emotional breakthrough in the previous leg.

The broadcaster opened up to his sister about coming off his medication for depression and anxiety, admitting he was suffering panic attacks for the first time in 15 years, and the heartfelt moment cost them valuable race time.

His honesty hasn’t gone unnoticed, though. Former contestant Jeff Brazier has praised Roman as “brave and courageous” for speaking so openly about his struggles and pushing on despite the fear.

Tonight’s challenge sees all teams rerouted from Honduras to Costa Rica, and the leaderboard paints a competitive picture. Molly Rainford and Tyler West remain out in front, closely followed by Anita Rani and her dad Bal, with Dylan Llewellyn and his mum Jackie sitting in third. Roman and Harleymoon are firmly at the back – for now.

Whether the siblings can claw back those lost hours is anyone’s guess… but stranger things have happened in this race.

Celebrity Race Across the World continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday November 27, 2025.

