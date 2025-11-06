Celebrity Race Across the World: Why Roman Kemp’s sister Harleymoon refuses to be a nepo-baby

Roman Kemp and sister Harleymoon have been issues a warning from their dad Martin over their appearance in Celebrity Race Across the World.

The siblings are taking part in the BBC series together but were ordered by their famous father to win. But Roman and Harleymoon are going up against four other celebrities and their loved ones.

The brand new series kicks off on BBC One tonight. Roman and Harleymoon will trek thousands of miles without mobile phones and internet access in a bid to get to the finish line.

They have limited cash and in a lot of areas, are in remote parts of central America, while racing against the clock.

In the first episode, Roman’s sister Harleymoon admits to her fellow competitors: “If we don’t win, our dad will kill us!”

But who is Harleymoon Kemp and where have you seen her before? And who is Harleymoon and Roman’s famous dad? Here, we find out!

Roman Kemp is starring on Celebrity Race Across the World with his sister Harleymoon (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Race Across the World: Who is Harleymoon Kemp?

Harleymoon Kemp is Roman Kemp’s older sister. She is 36 years old, while Roman is 32. And they have very famous parents!

Harleymoon and Roman are the daughter and son of singers Martin Kemp and Shirlie Kemp (née Holliman). Martin is famed for being a member of the 80s pop group, Spandau Ballet. Shirlie was a backing singer for George Michael and Andrew Ridgely in Wham! She was later in the duo, Pepsi and Shirlie.

Harleymoon and Roman are Martin and Shirlie’s only children. George Michael, who died in 2016, is their godfather, along with Martin’s brother and Spandau Ballet co-star, Gary Kemp.

Speaking about their likeness to their parents, Harleymoon admits on Celebrity Race Across the World: “Mum and Roman are real worriers. They will think, ‘Oh, is that the right way?’ And me and my dad have not even noticed that there’s anything to worry about!”

Is Harleymoon Kemp a singer?

Harleymoon is in fact a singer and a songwriter. But rather than pop, her focus is country music. She also only recently decided to pursue a career in the music industry through fear of being branded a ‘nepo-baby’.

This came after an incident when she was 18 years old. Harleymoon visited a record label to play some songs she had written but was “put off”.

Speaking to CountryRadio.co.uk, Harleymoon previously said: “I was always scared. If your parents are successful musicians… well, I didn’t want to be judged on their success. I was really afraid of that.

“I remember going to a record label when I was 18 and they said, ‘Oh you’re so and so’s kid. We will give it a listen’. I know they didn’t really listen to it and I felt scared of the name attachment.

“It really put me off. So I ended up going down a photography route and did music in the background for other people.”

Harleymoon was put off following in the footsteps of her parents, Martin and Shirlie Kemp (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Thankfully, Harleymoon changed her mind as she got older and decided to forge ahead with her dreams. In 2020, her single Space hit number 1 in the UK Country Charts.

Harleymoon is set to perform her music in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London next month.

What else is Harleymoon known for?

While working as a photographer, Harleymoon was also part of the crew for several movies and short films. Both the 2010 film Stalker and 2008 short film, Karma Magnet, were directed by her dad Martin. Harleymoon was among the camera and electrical crew.

She was also a producer for the music video for Impossible, by Nothing But Thieves, in 2020. Harleymoon still has her own Instagram page for photography and freelance directing. In October, she directed a commercial for the beauty brand JoJo Glow.

Harleymoon has previously described herself as “the invisible Kemp”, given the fame of her parents and younger brother Roman. Not for much longer, though!

Roman and Harleymoon will be seen travelling across Mexico in the show (Credit: BBC)

When is Celebrity Race Around the World on?

Celebrity Race Around the World starts at 8pm on BBC One on Thursday November 8, 2025.

The show will last a full hour and also stars actor Dylan Llewellyn and his mum Jackie, EastEnders star Molly Rainford and her partner, DJ Tyler West, and broadcaster Anita Rani and her dad Bal.

Unfortunately, if you find yourself enjoying it, you will have a full week to wait for the next episode. The show will continue to air in the 8pm slot on Thursdays.

Previous series saw famous faces win the top prize. Alex Beresford and his dad stormed the finish line, as well as Scott Mills and his partner Sam Vaughan.

The winners of Celebrity Race Across the World get bragging rights, whereas participants in the normal edition of the show take home a £20,000 cash prize.

