Roman Kemp in sad confession about losing his parents: ‘I’m not ready for that’

Roman Kemp has opened up in a deeply emotional interview about his fears of losing his parents, admitting he’s “not ready” for the day he has to say goodbye.

The One Show presenter, 31, shared his raw thoughts on mortality and the afterlife during an honest conversation with singer Tom Grennan on his podcast You About?.

Roman opened up about his fears regarding death (Credit: BBC Sounds)

Roman Kemp talks mortality

TV favourite Roman Kemp revealed that he’s been struggling with intrusive thoughts about death, particularly in the moments before falling asleep.

“I had a realisation. It freaks me out talking about it,” he admitted. “I thought I was quite understanding of death. But this week I’ve had moments, you know, when you’re about to fall asleep, and then you go: ‘I’m going to die one day.’ That’s weird. It really freaks me out.”

He also reflected on the beliefs passed down by his dad, actor Martin Kemp, 63, who holds a firm view that “when you’re dead, you’re dead”.

Roman confessed that while he hopes there’s “more to this”, his dad’s no-nonsense perspective makes it hard to believe otherwise.

“I do think there’s got to be more to what this is, whatever this is,” Roman mused.

Shirlie and Martin Kemp share kids Roman and Harley (Credit: Cover Images)

But it was when Roman turned the conversation to his family that his vulnerability truly showed.

“I think about two things. First, I think about me dying, and I go: ‘Oh my God, I’m going to die,’ like that’s going to happen, the thing that every person on this Earth is so terrified of is going to happen to me, and there will be a moment I will take a final breath. And then after that, I go: ‘[Bleep], my mum and dad are going to die,’ and I’m not ready for that.”

Roman admitted he tries to take comfort in how his parents – Martin and wife Shirlie Kemp, also 63 – handled the loss of their own parents, but the thought of losing them still leaves him shaken.

“I just try and think about how my parents were when their parents died, and they weren’t that bad. Obviously, they were bad, but you do get over it.”

Roman admitted that he is ‘not ready’ to lose his parents (Credit: Cover Images)

Martin Kemp’s health problems

Meanwhile, Martin, 62, has previously spoken about facing his own mortality after a life-threatening brain tumour diagnosis in the 1990s.

In a heartfelt chat on their podcast FFS! My Dad is Martin Kemp, Martin said: “Every day, every year, every month that I’ve lived has been a bonus. When I was 34 and I went through that brain tumour stuff, I was practically resigned to the fact I was gonna die.”

Martin added that he’s at peace with whatever happens next.

“When I thought I was going to die, I thought, you know what, I’m quite happy. And that was back then. So every year that I live, every month that I’m alive now is a bonus.”

Roman has been candid about the importance of their father-son bond. The duo have collaborated on projects including Celebrity Gogglebox, Martin & Roman’s Sunday Best!, and their podcast.

