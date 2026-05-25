This Morning viewers declare Sian Welby’s behaviour ‘downright embarrassing and unprofessional’ as she steps in during presenter shake-up

This Morning viewers took to social media to slam Sian Welby as she returned to host the show today (Monday, May 25).

The 39-year-old joined Craig Doyle to front the hit ITV daytime show in Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard’s absence.

Craig and Sian fronted the show (Credit: ITV)

Sian Welby joins This Morning

Today saw a bit of a presenting shake-up on This Morning.

As it is a bank holiday today, Cat and Ben were absent from the show.

Instead, Craig and Sian fronted the programme. Craig and Sian have presented the show together on several occasions when the usual presenters are absent.

However, fans of the show were not too impressed with Sian’s behaviour on the show. Some even went so far as to brand the star, who found fame in 2010 when she joined Channel 5, as “downright embarrassing” and “unprofessional”.

Sian came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Sian Welby slammed by This Morning viewers

Taking to social media, fans accused Sian of being “out of her depth” and relying on Craig to get her through the show.

“Welby is out of her depth here. She keeps turning to Craig for reassurance,” one fan fumed.

“Welby is in awe of Craig. She’s so amateurish. It’s downright embarrassing and unprofessional,” another said.

“I agree. Sian thinks she is a better presenter than she really is,” a third wrote.

“She seems lovely but a bit immature for this show xx,” another added.

“A breath of fresh air” (Credit: ITV)

Sian supported

However, not everyone was out to slam Sian today. There was plenty of positivity surrounding the presenter.

“Love Craig and Sian presenting. They’re a breath of fresh air and Craig is hilarious,” one fan tweeted.

“Yes, very chilled in their presentation. No dramatics,” another added.

“Sian is alright,” a third wrote.

Earlier this month, there was a lot of praise for Sian and Craig as they fronted the show.

“Great to see Sian and Craig, lovely presenters. They have great chemistry. Wish they were on more often,” one fan said at the time.

“I like it when Craig and Sian get a chance to do the programme,” another wrote.

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This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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