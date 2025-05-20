The One Show host Alex Jones apologises for coughing fit minutes into show as Roman Kemp concerned

The One Show host Alex Jones was forced to apologise after an on-air blunder on last night’s show (May 19).

The One Show, last night hosted by Alex Jones and Roman Kemp, is no stranger to on-air slip-ups or surprise announcements.

But during Monday’s episode, Alex Jones was trying to introduce the upcoming segments when she faced an on-air mishap, much to Roman’s concern.

Alex took a coughing fit (Credit: BBC)

Alex Jones in One Show mishap

Viewers were shown a clip featuring King Charles at the Chelsea Flower Show, which Alex attended with husband Charlie and their dog Scout.

She explained: “Yes. We visited Monty Don’s dog-friendly garden, and we will find out how well behaved Scout was in just a moment. I will be showing you around some of the other stunning gardens as well on display. It was a really lovely day.”

When Roman continued to quiz her on Scout’s behaviour, Alex tried to move on to the previews. But unfortunately for her, she began to have a coughing fit.

While regaining her composure, Alex went on to apologise for what happened.

Roman expressed his concern (Credit: BBC)

‘Something is stuck in my throat!’

Stumbling over her words, she said: “Also coming up on the week that gardens are in the spotlight at Chelsea. Tonight, we are teaming up with the Royal Horticultural Society to…” when she began coughing.

Alex apologised: “Sorry. Oh my gosh. Something is stuck in my throat!”

Roman checked in on her, trying to make sure she was okay. He said: “Bit of pollen from earlier, are you all good? Have some water.”

Alex did take the water, having a long sip to ease her throat. And when she finished her drink, she confirmed that she was okay.

The show then moved on to a pre-recorded piece of Alex and her dog spending the day at the Chelsea Flower Show, while the host doubtless composed herself off screen.

