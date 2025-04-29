The One Show host Alex Jones awkwardly cuts off Amanda Holden as she is told to ‘move on’

The One Show host Alex Jones was forced to cut Amanda Holden off in an awkward moment on last night’s show (Monday, April 28).

The Britain’s Got Talent star was on The One Show to discuss her new Netflix show. However, producers seemed keen for her to “move on” and talk about her BBC show too!

Amanda was on the programme last night (Credit: BBC)

Amanda Holden on The One Show

Last night’s edition of The One Show saw Amanda, Elaine Paige and Giovanna Fletcher appear.

Amanda was on to discuss her new Netflix show, Cheat: Unfinished Business.

The new series will follow eight former couples who come face to face for the first time since breaking up, with one of them having cheated on the other.

“You won’t be able to watch one episode without wanting to watch the rest of them, I’m telling you now,” she declared.

“It’s a brilliant watch,” she later added.

The star spoke about her new show (Credit: BBC)

Amanda awkwardly cut across by Alex

Amanda then went into some more detail about the new show.

She explained that some of the people who haven’t cheated will be living with people who have cheated in a luxury villa in Spain. The star then went on to say how the people in the villa will be getting the cheaters’ perspectives on why they cheated.

“Chaos ensues,” she then teased. “It is a cliche, but it is a rollercoaster.”

It was at this point that show host Alex was forced to cut across Amanda.

Alex was forced to interrupt (Credit: BBC)

‘Move on’

‘We have so many questions but we are being told, ‘move on’!” Alex said.

“What? What?!” Amanda jokingly fumed.

“There’s a BBC quiz show that you’ve done…,” Alex began before Amanda interrupted her.

“Oh, the quiz show, oh it’s because it’s for the BBC,” Amanda laughed.

“Who’s upstairs asking?” she then joked.

Amanda then went on to say how “thrilled” she is to have been asked to front a new BBC quiz show called The Inner Circle, which she described as being a mix between The Weakest Link, Golden Balls and “all kinds of other shows”.

