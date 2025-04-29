Amanda Holden, who was once married to Les Dennis, came under fire last night (Monday, April 28) during a chat about her new show about cheaters.

Some viewers took to Twitter to remark on the “irony” of her hosting a TV show about cheating, considering she had an affair during her marriage to Les.

Amanda was on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

Amanda Holden to front new show on cheaters

During last night’s edition of The One Show, Amanda spoke about her new show, Cheat: Unfinished Business, which will be dropping on Netflix this week (April 30).

The new reality show will see former couples whose relationships ended due to cheating reunite for the first time following their breakups. The show will be fronted by Amanda, alongside Married at First Sight and Celebs Go Dating star Paul C Brunson.

Explaining the premise of the show, Amanda revealed that people who have been cheated on, and people who have done the cheating, will be living together in a villa in Spain.

This will give them the opportunity to understand each other’s perspectives.

“It is a cliche, but it is a rollercoaster,” Amanda then added.

However, some viewers couldn’t help but notice the irony of Amanda hosting a show about cheating, considering her own past.

Amanda Holden has a new show focussing on cheaters (Credit: Netflix)

Why did Amanda Holden split up with Les Dennis?

In 1995, Amanda married comedian Les Dennis. The duo first met in 1993, when they appeared in The Sound of Music at the Bournemouth Pavilion. After two years of dating, the ex-couple, who had an 18-year age gap, tied the knot.

However, five years later, they split after it was revealed that Amanda had been having an affair with actor Neil Morrissey.

They met while working on the BBC show Happy Birthday Shakespeare. Amanda and Les finalised their divorce in 2003.

At the time of their split, Amanda said: “I terribly want children, but I didn’t want to have them with Les. That’s a horribly brutal thing to say, but when you do, you know you have to move on.”

How many marriages has Amanda Holden had?

Both have since moved on, with Amanda now sharing two daughters with her husband of 17 years, Chris Hughes.

Meanwhile, Les, now 70, has been married to Claire Nicholson since 2009.

Les and Amanda were married between 1995 and 2003 (Credit: ITV)

Amanda slammed

Taking to Twitter, The One Show viewers were quick to point out that Amanda herself had cheated in the past, with some wondering if Les would be appearing on her new show.

“It gets worse, Amanda Holden is hosting a show about cheating! The [bleep]ing irony of it when SHE cheated on Les Dennis!” one viewer tweeted.

“Amanda Holden knows all about cheating. Talk about pot, kettle!” another said.

“A show about exes who cheated? Surely Amanda Holden should be fronting this programme with Les Dennis?” a third wrote.

“Will Les Dennis be on this Amanda Holden show?” another asked.

However, there has been some excitement for Amanda’s new show.

“I cannot wait for this,” one fan gushed. “I will definitely watch this with interest,” another said.

“This is going to be class,” a third wrote.

Cheat: Unfinished Business drops on Netflix on Wednesday (April 30).

