A full rundown of Amanda Holden’s love life – from age-gap marriage to affair

Amanda Holden has had her love life and relationships well documented in the press and is now loved up with her husband Chris Hughes.

The star has been a successful name in the business for over 30 years.

While most will know Amanda today as a judge on BGT and a breakfast radio host for Heart, she has many acting roles to her name, including Cutting It, The Grimleys, and Kiss Me Kate. Tonight (February 9), she joins Alan Carr for Alan and Amanda’s Italian Job.

Since she’s been romantically linked to many familiar faces, here’s a full rundown of her love life…

Amanda’s love life has been well-documented (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Amanda dated co-star George Asprey?

While not heavily documented, Amanda reportedly dated actor George Asprey in 1992.

The pair are said to have been in a relationship when they both starred in The Sound of Music.

Amanda admitted to affair while married to Les Dennis

Three years after she reportedly dated George, Amanda tied the knot with comedian Les Dennis in June 1995, who was 18 years her senior.

Despite the large age gap, the couple seemed happy to the public. That said, it was later revealed that Amanda had an affair with fellow actor Neil Morrissey.

For this reason, Amanda and Les temporarily split in 2000 and got back together shortly after. However, they permanently split in December 2002 before divorcing the year after.

Talking about their split at the time, Amanda got candid.

“I terribly want children but I didn’t want to have them with Les. That’s a horribly brutal thing to say, but when you do, you know you have to move on,” she said.

She also addressed the affair. Amanda told Good Housekeeping in 2013: “If a woman has an affair, there is normally a problem in their marriage. Neil rightly or wrongly got loads of stick. I feel like it was my fault – I was the one who was married.”

Amanda has been happily married to Chris since 2008 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Amanda had children with her husband, Chris Hughes

After Les and her affair with Neil, Amanda found love in record producer Chris Hughes.

While engaged in 2006, Amanda gave birth to their first child, a daughter Alexa. The pair tied the knot two years later at Babington House in Somerset.

After wanting more kids, Amanda had a miscarriage in 2010 while their son was stillborn the following year.

In 2012, Amanda and Chris welcomed their second daughter Hollie.

Happily married to this day, Amanda honoured her husband on Father’s Day last year.

“You absolutely love your husband.. you don’t think you could love them more!! And then you watch them become a Daddy .. sometimes getting it right, sometimes getting it wrong but in all times.. a strong, wise, loving very funny presence in their lives,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Our girls are lucky to have you Chrispy!! My world right there.”

Amanda and Alan’s Italian Job airs tonight from 8.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

