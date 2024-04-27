BGT hosts Ant and Dec on the end of their music career: ‘We got booed off stage – it ended there’

BGT hosts Ant and Dec have shared the moment that they knew their music career had “ended”.

Before becoming national treasures and TV’s go-to presenting duo, Ant and Dec had a short-lived pop career. Proving they’re not just actors, the boys, as PJ & Duncan, released several hits including the 1994 tune Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble.

However, there was one moment when it all ended for Ant and Dec.

Ant and Dec are TV’s go-to presenters (Credit: ITV)

BGT hosts Ant and Dec on moment pop career ‘ended’

Speaking on Audible, Ant and Dec recalled how their music career “ended” during a tour. While there, the lads attended a press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe – but things took an awkward turn.

At the conference, the pair were told they had to sing live at the conference. Ant said: “We’re like ‘What? No we won’t.'” Ant and Dec were then told how the Backstreet Boys had previously sung acapella at the event. But the Geordie duo were not having it.

The lads had a short-lived pop career (Credit: Shutterstock)

Ant and Dec ‘booed off stage’

I’m A Celeb host Dec said: “We don’t do that.”

Ant added: “We can’t sing acapella. So anyway, we do this press conference, it goes well. We don’t sing, we’re just about to walk off and then then the guy from the record company goes ‘PJ and Duncan, sing for us.’ – drops us in it.”

We then get booed by various journalists and then we walk off.

He went on: “We have to then say no, we then get booed by various journalists and then we walk off.”

Dec quipped: “We get booed off stage at the press conference by the press. So we’re like ‘Oh god, this is just disastrous.'”

Ant knew pop star career ‘wouldn’t last forever’

Despite the dramatic moment at the conference, that “ended” their pop star careers, Ant has since shared that he knew it “wouldn’t last forever”.

I think we knew it wouldn’t last forever

“We were kind of playing at it, if you know what I mean, we knew we didn’t grow up wanting to become pop stars and here was an opportunity that fell into our lap and we just enjoyed it,” Ant revealed.

The TV presenter added: “But I think we knew it wouldn’t last forever so we had fun with it and saw it for what it was.”

