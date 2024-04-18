Lisa Armstrong has reportedly extended an olive branch to her ex-husband Ant McPartlin as he approaches a “new chapter” of his life.

Lisa and Ant confirmed their split in early 2018. They had married in 2006. Ant has since moved on with Anne-Marie Corbett and the couple married in 2021.

The couple are also reportedly expecting their first child together. As Ant approaches this new chapter, reports claim that Lisa “doesn’t want to be angry anymore” and “knows” he’s ready to move on.

Lisa has reportedly offered an olive branch to Ant (Credit: Shutterstock)

Lisa Armstrong and Ant McPartlin

Speaking to OK!, a source claimed: “Lisa knows Ant is ready to move on with the next chapter of his life – she doesn’t want to be angry anymore.

“She’s done a lot of healing over the past few years and spent so much time being upset and angry about everything. It has been exhausting but she has done a lot of work on herself.”

The insider added: “It seems everyone is having a fresh start with the end of the show [Saturday Night Takeaway] and Ant’s new chapter in his life, so Lisa wants to make sure she’s in a good place. They still have Hurley so they’re connected together for a while and this could bring peace between them.”

A source claims that Lisa knows Ant has “moved on” (Credit: ITV)

The source went on to claim that Lisa “knows that they might have to be in communication more as Ant’s life is going to change that he may need help with Hurley”.

It’s alleged that Lisa would “love” to have Hurley more and wants to be on good terms with Ant.

She’s done a lot of healing over the past few years and spent so much time being upset and angry about everything.

ED! has contacted reps for Lisa for comment.

Recently, Lisa appeared to show her support for Ant as he hosted his final Saturday Night Takeaway show with best pal and co-star Dec Donnelly.

Lisa appeared to show her support to Ant and Dec on their final Saturday Night Takeaway show (Credit: ITV)

Ant on Saturday Night Takeaway

Radio host Andy Collins shared a tweet praising Ant and Dec ahead of the final episode of the show. Lisa then ‘liked’ the post.

The tweet read: “After 20 years this amazing show is coming to a end it’s been a real joy and pleasure to have been there from the beginning. In my 30 year career in showbiz I’ve worked with some brilliant people. But these two are simply the best! Great friendships and memories made @itvtakeaway.”

Read more: Timeline of Ant McPartlin’s romance with wife Anne-Marie – from first meeting when she was his PA to marriage split, blended family, saying ‘I do’ and new baby

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.