Ant McPartlin enjoyed support from an unlikely quarter over the weekend after his first wife Lisa Armstrong liked a tweet branding Ant and co-host Declan Donnelly “simply the best”.

Lisa and Ant split in 2018 after more than 20 years together. The couple were married for 11 years. Ant is now married to pregnant wife Anne-Marie, while Lisa is thought to be single following her split from James Green.

However, over the weekend she was praised and hailed as dignified for her show of support to her ex-husband as his Saturday Night Takeaway show drew to a close after 20 series.

Lisa Armstrong was hailed as dignified for her reaction to the last Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: Splash News)

Ant and Dec wave goodbye to Saturday Night Takeaway

It was a weepy weekend for Ant and Dec as they hosted the final episode of Saturday Night Takeaway. The boys went out with a bang, with Girls Aloud as the star guest announcers and the likes of McFly, Josie Gibson, Rylan Clark and Davina McCall in the studio.

The boys received an outpouring support from viewers as the credits rolled, with many sharing their thoughts on Twitter.

However, one person they probably didn’t expect to make a public show of support was Ant’s ex Lisa.

Radio host Andy Collins shared a tweet praising Ant and Dec ahead of the final episode of the show – and it was one that Lisa liked.

The tweet read: “After 20 years this amazing show is coming to a end it’s been a real joy and pleasure to have been there from the beginning. In my 30 year career in showbiz I’ve worked with some brilliant people but these two are simply the best! Great friendships and memories made @itvtakeaway.”

Lisa then hit the heart button, signalling her support for the presenting pair.

After 20 years this amazing show is coming to a end it’s been a real joy & pleasure to have been there from the beginning, & in my 30 year career in showbiz I’ve worked with some brilliant people but these two are simply the best !

Great friendships & memories made @itvtakeaway pic.twitter.com/CUxwilHBwN — Andy Collins (@Andyshowbiz) April 11, 2024

Lisa’s defiant post

Hours after the reports of Lisa’s support surfaced, the woman herself took to her Instagram Stories with a defiant post.

It didn’t directly address Ant, but the motivational quote did speak about a woman handling herself with dignity.

Lisa reshared a post that read: “Yesterday someone said to her: ‘I would’ve never guessed you’ve been through what you have, you carry yourself so well.’ And that’s when she realised, it’s not what happened to her, it’s how she handles it, how she grows and how she continues to show up and not let it define her.”

Lisa shared an inspirational quote on Sunday afternoon (Credit: Instagram)

Ant McPartlin and wife Anne-Marie expecting first baby

TV presenter Ant previously revealed he and Dec were stepping away from Saturday Night Takeaway to spend time with their young families.

Ant and Anne-Marie are expecting their first baby together early this summer.

