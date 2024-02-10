Ant McPartlin’s wife Anne-Marie ‘pregnant’ with star’s first baby as couple ‘beyond delighted’: ‘The stuff of dreams’

Ant McPartlin is set to become a father for the first time as it’s claimed he has confirmed wife Anne-Marie is pregnant.

The rumour mill has been in overdrive with speculation that Ant and Anne-Marie were about to become parents as a result of pictures of the pair at London Heathrow heading off on a New Year break.

In the snaps, Anne-Marie appeared to be sporting a growing baby bump. Then, she attended the more recent Britain’s Got Talent auditions with Ant.

And, as they left, it appeared that a bump was visible beneath her tight black top. This further fuelled speculation.

However, now it seems that the baby news has been ‘confirmed’. And Ant is said to be so happy about the new arrival.

Dad-to-be Ant McPartlin is said to be over the moon at news wife Anne-Marie is pregnant (Credit: Splash News)

Ant McPartlin set to become first-time dad

It’s now been reported that Ant and Anne-Marie have shared their happy news with friends. And, it’s said, the couple are “absolutely delighted” to be welcoming their first baby together.

When they found out last year, they were absolutely delighted, but obviously kept the news quiet for as long as possible.

Anne-Marie is already mum to two teenage girls from her first marriage. The girls call Ant “Dad”, he revealed, in his speech at the couple’s wedding in August 2021.

Now, a source has claimed to The Sun that the couple have had their five-month scan and that the baby is due in June.

Anne-Marie is thought to be expecting her third baby in June (Credit: Splash News)

‘It’s the stuff of dreams for Ant’

They alleged: “This is the news everyone wanted. Ant and Anne- Marie are beyond delighted. It’s no secret that Ant has always wanted children, but that it may never happen for him was something he had, sadly, come to terms with.”

They then shared more details. “When they found out last year, they were absolutely delighted, but obviously kept the news quiet for as long as possible. To be having a child two years short of his 50th birthday, with the love of his life, is the stuff of dreams for Ant.”

The source then added: “He’s already a wonderful, doting father to Anne-Marie’s kids. Together they’re going to be brilliant parents to this latest addition to the family.”

ED! has contacted Ant's reps for comment.

