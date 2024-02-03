Everything Ant McPartlin has said about starting a family: From ‘trying’ with his ex-wife to ‘waiting’ till Dec found ‘Mrs Right’

Ant McPartlin is a firm TV favourite but the showbiz star has yet to have his own children – and wanting a baby is something he has been open about.

Shooting to fame in the 1990s, alongside best pal Declan Donnelly, Ant has become one of the most successful TV presenters. From fronting I’m A Celeb to Britain’s Got Talent, the Geordie lads have definitely kept busy over the years.

However, despite all the glitz and glam, Ant has had a rocky journey in the public eye.

The Geordie star has spoken out about not having children (Credit: ITV)

Ant McPartlin and ex-wife struggled to conceive

Ant married first wife Lisa Armstrong back in 2006. The pair were married for 12 years before splitting in 2018. During their relationship, Ant had been candid about how they faced some challenges trying to conceive.

In 2013, he spoke out about rumours that he was waiting for pal Dec to settle down before having children of his own.

A then-38-year-old Ant said: “There’s a rumour that we do everything together and I’m holding off having kids till Dec finds himself Mrs Right.”

He added: “I love that idea, but I’m afraid it’s not true. Lisa and I would love to have kids. We’re trying. It’s tougher than you think when you get a bit older.”

The TV star was ‘trying’ for a baby with his ex wife (Credit: Splash)

Ant McPartlin was ‘really trying’ to have a baby with ex-wife

Ant also revealed that timing hadn’t always been great when it came to having children – noting it stood in the way. He said: “We’ve wanted children for a while, but we’re both busy.

“We’re on a break now, the first proper one for 15 years,” he went on. “So Lisa and I are trying for a baby… well, we’ve been trying for a little while so fingers crossed.”

But in 2018, Ant confirmed the end of his marriage to Lisa. The pair eventually divorced in April 2020. Lisa reportedly got a £31m settlement as part of the divorce, and the two share custody of their Labrador Hurley.

The birth of Dec’s baby was said to be a bittersweet moment for Ant (Credit: Splash News)

Dec’s new baby ‘sparked emotions’

In 2018, Dec welcomed his first child with Ali Astall, daughter Isla. And while Ant was thrilled over his pal becoming a dad – it was no doubted tainted with some sadness.

At the time, Ant has split from his wife and was facing charges for drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 20 months and given an £86,000 fine after pleading guilty.

And a TV insider at the time said: “Ant is thrilled for Dec and Ali but the news sparked other emotions because he has always wanted children. There is some heartache and it is a bittersweet moment.”

He is now a proud dad to two stepdaughters (Credit: Splash News)

Ant McPartlin’s two step daughters

After a tough 2018, things appeared to go up for Ant as in 2021 he tied the knot to Anne-Marie Corbett in 2021 after the pair met when she was his personal assistant.

Ant is now a stepdad to Anne-Marie’s two teenage daughters. He even reportedly paid tribute to the girls in his speech at his wedding reception and, he admitted, the girls call him “Dad”. Ant is said to have told guests: “I’m grateful they call me Dad.”

Speaking to The Telegraph, Ant reflected on his relationship with his wife’s children. He said: “I’ve got two step-daughters, 13 and 15 and they are more socially aware at that age than I was in my mid-20s. Than I still am.”

Baby speculation

In recent weeks, speculation has grown that Ant is finally about to become a dad for the first time.

It’s been reported that his wife Anne-Marie is pregnant, with speculation starting when the pair headed off on a New Year break. Anne-Marie appeared to be sporting a bump in the pictures.

Back in Blighty, and at the BGT auditions last month, Anne-Marie accompanied Ant. And, in the pictures, she can be seen in a tight black top, that appears to cling to a bump.

So could the couple be about to welcome their first baby? Time will tell…

Catch Ant on Limitless Win Saturday (February 3) at 8pm on ITV1.

