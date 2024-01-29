As Ant McPartlin sparks baby speculation, all the stars who’ve kept their news secret – from Cheryl to Stacey Solomon

Ant McPartlin sparked speculation that he is having a baby when he stepped out recently with his wife, Anne-Marie – who appeared to be pregnant.

Amid the rumours, here are other celebs who have kept their pregnancies and the birth of their baby a secret…

Are Anne-Marie and Ant having a baby? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speculation rife that Ant McPartlin is having a baby

Back in December, Ant, 48, was spotted at Heathrow along with wife Anne-Marie. The couple were heading off to Dubai for a New Year break.

However, it wasn’t their destination that got fans talking – it was that Anne-Marie appeared to look pregnant.

“He couldn’t stop smiling, he looked like the happiest man in the world,” an onlooker told the MailOnline.

Ant and Anne-Marie have yet to confirm the news that they’re having a baby.

Celebs who kept their baby birth a secret – Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay

In November, Gordon and Tana shocked fans by announcing that they’d welcomed a sixth baby together.

The birth of their son – Jesse James Ramsay – came months after Gordon joked Tana was expecting.

“Tana would like another baby and I’m like ‘no, no, no, no’. It’s already hard enough thinking about when I go to take Oscar to school, ‘Hey, what’s your grandad’s name?’,” he said back in January 2023. It seems as though the TV chef changed his mind without telling anyone!

Cheryl had a baby in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cheryl

Back in 2017, Cheryl only announced that she was expecting a baby when she was eight months pregnant.

Speaking to Closer at the time, a source said: “She was scared that after years of bad luck, she may jinx the best thing that ever happened to her, which prompted her to stay silent – despite the fact she’s been wanting to shout about her pregnancy from the rooftops.

“Following two public divorces and wanting a baby for so long, Cheryl has been nervous about this pregnancy.”

Cheryl and her partner at the time, Liam Payne, welcomed baby Bear in March 2017.

Stacey Solomon kept baby news a secret

In December 2022, Stacey surprised fans by revealing that she was heavily pregnant with her fifth child.

However, Stacey didn’t mean to keep her pregnancy a secret – she just didn’t know she was expecting!

“We really wanted it to ourselves for the beginning bit, but we missed the beginning bit if that makes sense,” she said.

“We didn’t have to keep it a secret for 8 months because we didn’t know for 8 months,” she then continued. “My periods were irregular from breastfeeding, we were planning a wedding then getting married, and then just crazy life and it honestly didn’t register.”

Stacey gave birth to baby Belle in February 2023.

Celebs who kept baby news a secret – Tom Ellis

Lucifer star Tom Ellis secretly welcomed a baby via surrogacy with his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer in November 2023.

“Our daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer was born on November 8th and within five hours of being alive, she single-handedly ended the SAG strike,” Tom wrote on Instagram at the time.

“We love her. Huge thank you to our amazing surrogate.”

Fleur East

At the beginning of the month, Fleur announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Marcel Badiane-Robin.

Fleur announced the news on Instagram. Posing on holiday with Marcel, showing off her baby bump, she wrote: “When Netflix and chill goes too far.”

“Caption goes crazyyy congratulations!!!” Love Island star Kaz wrote. “Sooooooooooo happy,” Dr Zoe Williams added.

“Congratulations you beautiful pair,” Angela Scanlon commented.

Tom and Lance kept news of their second baby secret until the announcement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebs who kept baby news a secret – Tom Daly

Olympic diver Tom Daly and his husband, Dustin Lance Black, shared their surprise baby news last April.

The news was announced in The Times. “Black-Daley on 28th March to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Phoenix Rose,” it read.

Jack Keating

Ronan Keating’s son, Jack, announced the birth of his baby out of the blue, just eight months after leaving the Love Island villa.

Taking to Instagram, Jack wrote: “Welcome to the world my little [princess emoji]”.

The mother of little Maya is Keely Iqbal.

