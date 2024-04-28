Jane McDonald admits fiancé Ed ‘took their future’ when he died: ‘I’ve got to have a different life now’

Telly fave Jane McDonald – whose show is on today (Sunday, April 28) – once made a devastating confession about her late fiancé, Ed, after his death.

Jane and Ed got engaged back in 2008. He died in 2021 following a battle with lung cancer.

Jane and Ed were engaged for 13 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jane McDonald on Ed

Back in September 2022, during an appearance on Kaye Adams’ How To Be 60 podcast, Jane opened up about Ed’s death.

Jane and Ed had briefly dated when Jane was 17 in 1980. In 2008, after reuniting, they got engaged. He sadly died at the age of 67 three years ago.

During her chat on the podcast, Jane said: “I’m a lot better than when I was on Loose Women. I can talk about him now and just feel great that I had that amazing time with him. And it’s funny, we should talk about retiring because he retired at 59.”

She then continued: “And he said, “I promise you when you get to this age, you’ll see a difference.” And I have. So we had lots of plans.”

Jane’s life looks different now (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald makes sad confession about late partner Ed

The star then continued.

“I think that’s part of grief as well is that you go through the normal grief and the terrible, terrible time and then you grieve the life that you thought you were going to have,” she said.

Jane then went on to say that her life looks different now to how they planned it.

“When he died, he took our future. So I think that is, I’ve got to have a different life now. And that’s taken a bit of adjusting to, but I’ll get there. Because that’s what do, we get there,” she then said.

Jane is on tour (Credit: ITV)

Tour is Ed’s ‘gift’ to her

Back in March, Jane revealed that prior to Ed’s death, they were planning on retiring together and travelling the world.

However, his death forced her to reevaluate – and she went on tour instead.

“I’m grateful for this tour because if Ed was still here I would have retired. I feel like this is a gift for me from him, to say: ‘That plan’s gone. Get on that track now, which is what you love, what you live for’,” she told Yours magazine.

“So many of my fans have been through, and are going through, the same thing. And I think that bonds you even more, you become part of a club. There is light at the end of that very dark tunnel and I want my fans to get to share that with me,” she then added.

Read more: Jane McDonald announces new pantomime role in Robin Hood as she admits feeling ‘so excited’

Cruising with Jane McDonald airs today from 9.35am on Channel 5 and My5.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.