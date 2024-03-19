Jane McDonald has revealed that her new tour – With All My Love – is a “gift” from her late fiancé Eddie Rothe.

Jane McDonald’s fiancé Ed died in 2021, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.

And, Jane has now said that had things have been different and Ed were still here, she’d be hanging up her microphone and heading off to explore the world with him by her side.

Following his death, she was forced to reevaluate her future. And, as a result, Jane now sees her new tour as Ed’s final gift to her.

Jane had planned to retire and spend the rest of her life travelling with Ed (Credit: Cover Images)

Jane McDonald on her new tour and why it’s a ‘gift’ from Ed

Speaking to Yours magazine, Jane said that overcoming the dark times following the loss of Ed is something that she works at.

“I do work at it. I give a good talking to myself. I think that’s my mother coming out and saying: ‘You’ve got everything going for you. Why are you feeling so down?’ And once you find out you can deal with it,” Jane said.

And, after previously admitting that Ed “took their future” with him when he died, Jane has now revealed that the pair planned to travel the world together, with Jane sharing that she was going to retire.

Get on that track now, which is what you love, what you live for.

However, following his death, she was forced to reevaluate her future plans. As a result, she’s heading off on her With All My Love tour later this year.

“I’m grateful for this tour because if Ed was still here I would have retired. I feel like this is a gift for me from him, to say: ‘That plan’s gone. Get on that track now, which is what you love, what you live for,'” she said.

She added that her fans also give her a lot of strength to keep going, admitting that a lot of them have been through similar grief, too.

“So many of my fans have been through, and are going through, the same thing. And I think that bonds you even more, you become part of a club. There is light at the end of that very dark tunnel and I want my fans to get to share that with me. What I try and say is, let’s think of the great times that we had. And let’s be grateful for that,” she said.

Jane McDonald lost fiancé Eddie Rothe to cancer in 2021 (Credit: YouTube)

‘Nobody can replace that’

Opening up on how she’s doing following Ed’s death, Jane added: “When you lose your partner, the last thing you want usually is another one, because nobody can replace that. But you’ve got all this love, and all this affection that you need to give back to yourself.”

She added that love can come in many forms – from pets to grandchildren – and that love comes “in all shapes and sizes”.

Jane has urged her fans to “take it because we deserve love”.

